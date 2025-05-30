International Potato Day 2025: These viral crispy potato-parmesan cubes will change your life!

It's really, really hard to mess up potatoes. Now this has got nothing to do with your real or apparent culinary skills in the kitchen — that's just the beauty of everyone's favourite 'vegetable'! Now we're sure you know how to whip up a batch of fresh fries in your air fryer or oven, or have maneuvered your way around figuring out how to make a baked potato — or better! mashed potatoes your way. But this viral recipe from 'potato queen' Poppy O'Toole will actually elevate your crispy potato game to gourmet-level proficiency! So this International Potato Day, revamp your potato game in the most delicious way. These crispy parmesan potatoes will change your life!

Crispy parmesan potatoes

Ingredients: Potatoes - 5 to 6, vegetable oil - 2tbsps, garlic - 1 bulb, rosemary - 3 springs, freshly grated Parmesan - 20gms, salt and pepper to taste

Method: Wash and peel the potatoes and dice them into about an inch or an inch-and-a-half thick pieces. Chop these 'fries' into cubes. Toss these cubes in a pan filled with room temperature to cool water. Before you put this on to boil, salt the water heavily — it should be as salty as the sea. Let the cubes boil for about 8 to 10 minutes before taking them off, draining them and keeping them in a colander with a towel atop. This is done to trap the steam and give the potatoes some extra heat. In the mean time, take your baking tray, flood it with the oil and set your oven to pre-heat with the oiled tray in. Chop the rosemary leaves and grate the Parmesan in the mean time, and keep aside. Once the oil is sizzling on the pan, toss in the potatoes in a single file and start the baking. Halfway through, give them another toss to ensure even browning. Once the potatoes are crisped to perfection, add them to a large mixing bowl and sprinkle with some sea salt. Add the chopped rosemary and the grated Parmesan and give it a good shake. That's all — your gourmet-level crispy potatoes are ready!

(recipe from Poppy O'Toole)

What's your go-to potato recipe?