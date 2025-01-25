Weekend binge: This 5-minute aglio oglio recipe will transport you to Italy in a jiffy!

It doesn't matter if you are deeply involved in the concoction of each meal you eat or will simply eat anything that's served up to you because you can't be bothered to whip it up yourself. Expert or novice, on a diet or binging, going out or rotting in bed — everybody deserves the top-tier satisfaction that comes with whipping up some authentic (emphasis on that) aglio oglio pasta, all the way from Italy, but in the comfort and familiarity of your own kitchen. This 5-minute aglio oglio recipe will transport your taste buds to Italy!(Photos: Carolyn's Cooking, Must Love Garlic)

Yes you could just order a plate right away but most places (and even internet recipes for that matter), fail to walk you through the process of emulsifying the generous pouring of oil that coats the pasta making it slick and slurpy, but only enough so that it doesn't lose its bite and chew. So what you tend to usually be served up is pasta in a pile of olive oil or just a wetter, ‘almost-there’ version of the Italian classic.

Thus we bring to you a recipe so simple you can't go wrong with it — a good thing indeed because you WILL be whipping this up for a round two as soon as you lick your plate clean!

Pasta aglio e oglio

Ingredients: Olive oil (just don't measure!), chopped garlic cloves - 10, macha sauce - 1tbsp, fresh parsley - a handful and some chopped, pinch of salt, capellini pasta - 220gms, pasta cooking water - 2 cups

Method: In a cold pot, add olive oil, minced garlic, salsa macha and parsley. Add salt and brown everything. Remove the parsley once browned. Cook the capellini pasta and add 2 cups of the cooking water to the garlic oil. Transfer the pasta to the pot, add chopped parsley and mix. Roll and plate.

Side note: This one's a delightful mess to eat so keep the whites away.

(recipe from Cesar de la Parra)

So are you taking your taste buds to Italy this weekend?