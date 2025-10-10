Karwa Chauth 2025 | Inside the kitchens of chefs: Traditional food rules the Karwa Chauth platter, give a healthy twist

Festivals are all about traditions, but chefs and foodies are often on a quest to innovate and bring a new perspective to celebrations. However, when it comes to Karwa Chauth, the focus shifts more closely to following customs, with only minor tweaks here and there. Chef Natasha Gandhi, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria and Chef Himani Sharma share the Karwa Chauth food tradition (Instagram) We spoke to three female chefs about how they celebrate the festival and the special platters they prepare during the day. Going with the roots

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

MasterChef India 1 winner, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, takes pride in following tradition and keeping festival rituals “pure.” “As a chef, you certainly like to experiment, and people expect you to give new interpretations to food during festivals and ceremonies. I do that too, but Karwa Chauth is one tradition where I stick to celebrating it the traditional way,” she says. The chef adds, “In my region (Uttar Pradesh) and home, both kaccha and puccka food is made. From Dal ke Fare and Dahi Bara to Puri-Kachauri and different sabzis. This festival is more about traditions, so the food follows accordingly. That’s what my followers like and appreciate when I post on social media. Some do venture out to have chaat-batasha or something similar, but not at home. However, other festival are more about celebrations along with the puja, you see a lot more experimentation.” Healthy platter

Chef Natasha Gandhi

For Chef Natasha Gandhi, it’s all about a balanced, protein-rich, and healthy platter. “For us, Karwa Chauth is about doing it our way. My husband also fasts with me; he’s always said, ‘Why should you fast alone?’ We both stay hydrated through the day because I’ve learned the importance of water, especially after dealing with UTI issues,” she shares. “Our sargi we had protein-rich and light—a paneer tikka roll, dry fruits, dates, and coconut water. It has just enough carbs to keep us going without feeling sluggish,” Gandhi explains. To break the fast, they prefer to keep dinner “clean and easy.” She adds, “We have soy basil paneer, stir-fried veggies, and steamed dumplings with some chilli-tossed edamame, instead of heavy dals and fried food. And yes, we end on a sweet note with one bite each of our Coffee Rasgulla Tiramisu.” Tradition rules Chef Himani Sharma, who is also a restaurateur, celebrates in a traditional manner. “I come from a Punjabi family, so Dal Makhani and Daal Ke Fare are must-haves for the puja meal, along with other traditions. When it comes to Karwa Chauth, I keep the ‘chef’ away, and my husband, Chef Bhasker, also believes the same,” she states.

Chef Himani Sharma