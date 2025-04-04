Looking for a new way to enjoy potatoes? Meet this protein-filled, Bombay-style potato slice that's perfect for a snack!

Introducing the heartwarming goodness of this desi Bombay potato slice, a dish that’s as comforting as it is flavourful. Imagine a twist on the beloved Bombay Toastie, minus the carbs but packed with all the soul-satisfying spices and vibrant flavours that make desi cuisine unforgettable. This isn’t just another potato recipe because the Bombay masalas work their magic to create a fiery yet sweet experience for your taste buds, just enough to make you crave that extra bite while leaving you completely satisfied. This desi potato slice is a twist on the classic Bombay Toastie (Feasting At Home)

Ingredients: 2 tbsp olive oil, 750g baby potatoes, peeled and halved, 1 sliced onion, 1 tsp ginger, minced, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced, 1 tsp black mustard seeds, 2 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 tsp garam masala, 1 tbsp tomato paste, 500g tomatoes, roughly chopped, handful of fresh coriander, chopped, 8 eggs, 100ml milk

Recipe: To make this desi-style potato slice, start by boiling the baby potatoes for 8 to 10 minutes, then drain and set them aside. In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil and saute the onions on medium heat for about 15 minutes, until softened and golden. Add the minced garlic and ginger, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant.

Next, toss in the sliced red chili, mustard seeds, ground coriander, turmeric, cumin seeds, and garam masala, letting the spices bloom in the oil for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and potatoes to the pan, adding a splash of water to help the mixture cook down. Cover and cook until the tomatoes soften and everything comes together. Season with salt and stir in fresh chopped coriander for a burst of flavor.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk, seasoning well with salt. Spread the potato mixture evenly in a lined square baking tray and pour the egg mixture over the top. Gently stir to combine the potatoes and eggs, then bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 25 to 30 minutes until golden and set. The result is a comforting, flavorful slice that’s perfect for any occasion!