Mannara Chopra's VEG egg curry recipe reco will become your next favourite festival menu staple

'Eggless' anda curry sounds like a literal oxymoron and that's the exact reaction Mannara Chopra elicited from the paps, when during a candid interaction and photo op she revealed she had eaten 'veg egg curry' for lunch. You can't not try Mannara Chopra's eggless anda curry recipe!(Photos: Instagram/memannara, Hebbar's Kitchen)

Confused then, about the source of protein in a recipe that proclaims to be vegetarian, we had to hunt down the recipe for you. And boy, are our mouths watering!

Now right off the bat, this isn't going to be one of those quick lunch fixes. Making eggless anda curry will take you a dedicated amount of time in the kitchen but digging into your make-shift 'eggs' slathered in that spicy curry will be worth every bite.

And if you're still wondering what exactly constitutes the 'egg', the yolk is made of paneer and the 'whites' of mashed potatoes. We know we've got you hooked with this, so let's get to the recipe!

Veg Egg Curry

Ingredients: For the eggless anda — grated paneer - 1 cup, salt - 1/4tsp, turmeric - 1/4tsp, boiled and grated potatoes - 2, grated paneer - 1/2cup, corn flour - 2tbsps, salt - 1/2tsp, oil for frying; For tomato-onion paste — oil - 2tbsps, ginger - 1 inch, garlic - 5 cloves, sliced onion - 1, sliced tomato - 3, For gravy — oil - 2tbsp, bay leaf - 1, cinnamon - 1 inch, cumin - 1tsp, finely chopped onion - 1/2, turmeric - 1/4tsp, chili powder - 1tsp, coriander powder - 1/2tsp, cumin powder - 1/2tsp, garam masala - 1/2tsp, salt -1tsp, curd - 1/2cup, water - 1 cup, kasuri methi - 1tsp, finely chopped coriander - 2tbsps

Method: Start by taking the paneer,bsalt, and turmeric in a bowl. Mix everything thoroughly until well combined. Grease your hands with oil and shape the mixture into small ball-sized yolks. Set them aside.For the outer white layer, take the boiled potatoes, paneer, corn flour, and salt in a large bowl. Mix everything well to form a dough. Grease your hands with oil, take a ball-sized portion of the mixture, and flatten it slightly. Place a small ball of the prepared yolk in the center, then enclose it, shaping the mixture into an egg-shaped kofta. Fry the koftas in hot oil on medium heat. Stir and cook them on medium flame until they turn golden brown. Once done, remove the koftas from the oil and set them aside to drain.

For the gravy, First, heat the oil in a pan. Add ginger, garlic and onion and sauté till the onions turn golden brown. Then, add in the tomatoes and sauté until they become soft and mushy. Allow the mixture to cool completely, then blend it into a smooth paste and set it aside.

Proceed to heat some oil in a large kadhai and add the bay leaf, cinnamon and cumin, Sauté until the spices release their aroma. Now add the chopped onion and sauté till transparent. Lower the heat and add turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt. Sauté the spices until they become fragrant. Add the prepared onion-tomato paste and cook it well until the oil separates from the base. Keeping the heat low, add in the curd and cook until it blends in, then keep cooking until the oil starts to separate. Add 1 cup of water, mix well, and adjust the consistency. Cover and let it boil for 5 minutes or until everything is well combined. Now, add the fried eggless egg koftas and let them soak in the gravy. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes. Add in kasuri methi and chopped coriander. Mix well. This recipe goes well with both rice and water.

(recipe from Hebbar's Kitchen)

Will this recipe be making it to your next festival menu then?