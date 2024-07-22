Mango Day: Mango salsa to mango and fish tacos, savoury mango dishes which will surprise your taste buds

India celebrates National Mango Day today. While you don't need a specific day to sink your teeth into a luscious, ripe mango, have you yet dabbled with its salty and spiced preparations? Trust us when we say, it's a whole new world! From the well known mango salsa, to the very versatile mango glaze, here's taking a look at dishes which present the seasonal favourite in all its savoury glory. From mango and fish tacos to the very versatile mango glaze: Savoury mango dishes

Diced mangoes(Japanese Taste)

Mango salsa

If you are yet to spice your salsa with a juicy dose of mangoes, you are definitely missing out! If the idea of 'salty mangoes' doesn't really speak to you, there couldn't be a better culinary threshold to pass through, than a freshly tossed mango salsa. Let this recipe from Cookie and Kate convince you.

Mango salsa(The Spruce Eats)

Ingredients: Diced ripe mangoes - 3, chopped red bell pepper - 1, chopped onions - 1/2 cup, fresh cilantro leaves - 1/4 cup, minced jalapeno - 1, large lime - 1, salt to taste

Method: Mix all the ingredients together and let it sit for at least 10 minutes. Serve with chips, nachos or as a chunky condiment.

Fish and mango tacos

Real Mexican food enthusiasts know that while chicken tacos do undoubtedly hit the spot, the real MVP of the taco world are fish tacos. You'll be drooling twice as hard when you marry this with some spiced mangoes. Follow this Bites with Bri recipe to change your world, which pairs great with the mango salsa recipe listed above.

Fish and mango tacos(Mango.org)

Ingredients: Mango salsa - 2 cups; Fish — cod fillets - 700 gms about 1.5 inches thick, avocado or vegetable oil - 1 1/2 tbsp, honey - 1 tbsp, chilli powder - 1 1/2 tsp, jeera powder - 1 1/2 tsp, smoked paprika - 1 1/2 tsp, onion powder - 1 1/2 tsp, minced garlic - 1 1/2 tsp, salt to taste; corn tortillas - 8 to 10

Method: Pre-heat oven to 230C. Massage all the ingredients, sans the mango salsa, on to the cod fillets and line on baking tray keeping them an inch apart. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes and broil for 5 more till slightly blackened (but not burnt). Assemble tacos with fish and salsa.

Mango and avocado sushi

We don't think you're quite ready for the absolute explosion of flavours that some avocado, mango, nori and wasabi can orchestrate. Sometimes the simplest things are the most wholesome — take this Pebbles and Toast sushi recipe for instance.

Mango and avocado sushi(Pebbles and Toast)

Ingredients: Nori sheets - 4, sesame seeds - 2 tbsps, peeled and sliced avocado - 1, peeled and sliced mango - 1, wasabi, soy sauce to taste; Seasoned sushi rice — medium grain sushi rice - 1 cup, water - 1 1/4 cup, rice vinegar - 2 tbsp, maple syrup - 1 tbsp, salt to taste; you will need a bamboo sushi mat

Method: Boil your sushi rice in water for 4 whistles and mix in the vinegar, maple syrup and salt. Keep aside. Cover the sushi mat with saran wrap and place a nori sheet, shiny side down. Line with rice, sprinkle with sesame seeds and layer on the mango and avocado. Roll and tuck then chop into 6 pieces. Serve with wasabi and soy sauce.

Spiced mango rice paper rolls

What pairs best with soft and juicy diced mangoes? Crunch. Lots of it. Let this recipe from Oh So Delicioso do all the talking.

Mango rice rolls(My Food Story)

Ingredients: Rice paper rolls - 8, broken lettuce - 1, thinly sliced cucumber - 1/2, julienned carrots - 1, thinly sliced bell pepper - 1/2, thinly sliced purple cabbage - 1 cup, thinly sliced mango - 1, chopped cilantro leaves, minced jalapeno - 1/2, thinly sliced avocado - 1; Thai peanut dipping sauce — Peanut butter - 1/2 cup, rice vinegar - 2 tbsp, soy sauce - 3 tbsp, brown sugar - 2 tbsp, grated ginger - 1 tsp, grated garlic - 2 tsps, chopped peanuts, water

Method: Mix all the ingredients for the dipping sauce together and use water to adjust consistency. Keep aside. Moisten the rice paper rolls one by one in room temperature water, only for a few seconds before laying flat. Layer with chopped veggies and mangoes. Roll and tuck. Enjoy with peanut sauce.

Mediterranean-style mango summer salad

A mango summer salad is basic. But its also among the most widely known dishes which amply highlight the endless flavourful possibilities, the king of fruits offers. Widely-known for a reason. Give this quick recipe from The Mediterranean Dish a shot.

Mediterranean style mango summer salad(Seasons and Suppers)

Ingredients: Baby spinach - 2 cups, cucumber - 1/2 cup, thinly sliced red bell pepper - 1, peeled and sliced mangoes - 4 to 5, chopped shallots - 1, pomegranate seeds - 1 cup, chopped cilantro - 1/2 cup, chopped mint - 1/2 cup, juice of 1 lime, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Method: Toss all the ingredients together and eat fresh.

Special mention: Mango glaze

Still not sold? Take baby steps with this super-versatile mango glaze recipe. Ideal to glaze your roasted chicken, fish or pork with, you may just end up slurping the delicious concoction as is. This Food Network recipe will take all of 20 minutes of your time.

Mango glazed roasted chicken

Ingredients: Rice wine vinegar - 1 1/2 cups, sugar - 1/2 cup, minced jalapeno - 1 tsp, minced ginger root - 1 tbsp, peeled and sliced mangoes - 2, lime juice - 3 tbsps

Method: Heat the vinegar, add the sugar and mix in till slightly thickened. Add the remaining ingredients, with the lime juice going in last. Once cooled, puree in mixer and strain to get rid of any lumps.

Do you like your mangoes sweet or savoury?