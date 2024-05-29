Miss being invited to weddings? A wedding-themed brunch for the win

With weddings playing an integral part of our culture, it's no surprise that wedding-themed brunches are the new rage this season. Skip your usual Sunday brunch and experience the magic of wedding splendour in a new format with your girl pals this weekend. Wedding-themed brunch

After its inaugural edition, a 5-star hotel in the city returns with Wedding Stories 2.0: A Grand Extravaganza of Love and Luxury. Talking about the same, Harkaran Sethi, General Manager, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport says, "We pride ourselves on creating bespoke wedding experiences that reflect the unique visions of each couple, making us the ultimate one-stop destination for a truly magical celebration.”

It will feature pop-ups from various brands and designers. Attendees can get a chance to indulge in personalised beauty and makeup services by Looks Salon x Star Struck by Sunny Leone, explore wedding sneakers by House of Anaar, discover curated gifts from Deecort and savour exquisite wines from Vino Di Bella. Brides-to-be can go through the latest bridal couture collections from designer Rohit Verma and contemporary attire by Mitikka.

To be held from June 1 to June 2, it will bring together the latest trends and exquisite celebrations, with the venue transforming into a wedding wonderland.

On the second day, enjoy a delightful culinary experience by The Brunch Club - Wedding Stories Edition, which will take place at Fiona restaurant from 12.30pm onwards. It will feature the ideal spread for a wedding — a lavish spread of global cuisines, including gastronomic canapés, Mediterranean delights, grazing table, European extravaganza, gourmet comfort food, sushi bar, wok tossed bowls, BBQ, dessert wall with creme brulle, tarts, traditional Indian delicacies, etc. Showcasing the latest trends in bridal fashion by designer James Ferreira, a fashion show will follow with a surprise at the bar by mixologist Ami Shroff.