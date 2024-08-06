Monsoon menus in Bengaluru: Warm feasts to soothe the soul

Bengaluru is home to a varied range of cuisines and with the monsoons bringing in a nip in the air, the best of these cuisines have come to life! Be it street food from cities like Mumbai or Kolkata to global cuisines like Thai and Turkish food, there's a new experience for everyone to enjoy. Here's where you can head to enjoy a monsoon menu in Bengaluru! Monsoon feasts in Bengaluru this year are unmissable!

Modern classics: The cool breeze this monsoon is best paired with some locally-sourced, hearty and comforting food. Adding a twist to regional ingredients like jowar, ragi etc. Toast & Tonic is serving dishes such as Corn and Lotus Fritters, Green Scallion Pancake made of ragi, Crab Croquettes using a jowar flake crust and more. For desserts, the spot is offering a warm Dutch Apple Cake and a range of drinks such as The Irish Kiss, Miss Caramella and more.

Where: 14/1 Wood Street, Ashok Nagar, Richmond Road

Timing: Noon to Midnight

Price: ₹2,000 for two

A Bengali affair: If you're on the lookout for some authentic Bengali cuisine to pair well with the pitter-patter of the rain, Esplanade has you covered. Heroing the Hilsa fish, the spot is offering a range of classic dishes such as steamed Bhapa Elish, the spicy kick of Elisher Tel Jhal, the delicate Boneless Elish Paturi wrapped in banana leaves, and the creamy delight of Doi Elish. Their menu also features mouthwatering dishes like Narkel Posto Elish, Elish Kumro Beguner Jhol, Elish Dumpukht, Kanchalanka Elish, Elish Pulao and more.End on a sweet note with Misti Doi or delightful Malpoa!

Where: 201, Double Road, Indiranagar

Timing: Noon to 10.30pm

Price: ₹1,200 for two

Turkish taste: If you want to expand your horizons and try on some newer dishes this monsoon then Öz by Kebapci is the one for you. Bringing in a classic Turkish breakfast on offer, the spot is serving Mini Borek which is a traditional Turkish pastry filled with ingredients such as cheese, meat, or vegetables, and is perfect for snacking or serving as appetizers. Each bite-sized version offers a crispy exterior with a flavorful filling, making them especially appreciated during the monsoon. They also have the Menemen, a traditional Turkish dish made with eggs, tomatoes, green peppers, and spices, Mıhlama from the Black Sea region, The Pide topped with various ingredients such as cheese, meats, and vegetables, and a delightful dessert of Honey with Kaymak (Cream)!

Where: UB City, Level 2, Concorde, 1, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, D’ Souza Layout, Ashok Nagar

Timing: 8am to 12pm

Price: ₹2,399 for two

Made in India: Revoking the sense of nostalgia this monsoon, BLR Brewing Co. has a feast up its sleeves with their monsoon menu. The menu features iconic dishes such as Bandra Pav Bhaji, T Nagar Vazhakai Bhajji, Nagpur Sabudana Vada, Connaught Place Aloo Samosa with mint and tamarind Chutney, Walking Street Vegetable Spring Roll with Hot Garlic Sauce, and many more, bringing together cherished flavors and memories for a culinary journey like no other. One can also expect Kundan Lal Onion Pakora with Tomato Kut, Sarojini Street Egg Bonda with Coconut Chutney, Park Street Chicken Chaat, Mangalore Goli Bajji and so much more!

Where: No. 2, Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Seetharampalya, Hoodi

Timing: Noon to Midnight

Price: ₹1,500 for two

Asian Aromas: Explore Asian cuisine this monsoon with the help of Muro. This restaurant takes you on a journey of the classic Thai and Cantonese dishes that are perfect for the cold monsoon! From the Tom Yum Soup, Cantonese Chicken Soup, Poached Peking Dim Sum, Turnip cake to the Massaman Curry, Yellow Crab Curry and whole steamed fish or the fried fish, there's something for every kind of taste bud.

Where: 5, Museum Rd, next to Toscano Restaurant, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar

Timing: Noon to 1am

Price: ₹3,000 for two