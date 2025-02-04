This royal Indian dessert is easier to whip up than you think: The only Mysore Pak recipe you'll ever need

Originating in Karnataka's royal kitchens, the decadent Mysore Pak has made its way into the everyday celebrations of Indian families. This brainchild of Kakasura Madappa, a royal cook in the Mysore Palace kitchen, dating back to the 20th century, then deserves the spotlight for spinning together a flurry of flavours with a few basic ingredients. Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak

Ingredients: Besan - 1/2 cup, sugar - 1.5 cups, water - 1/2 cup, ghee - 1 cup, oil - 1/4 cup; 1tbsp sugar for sprinkling

Method: First, sift the gram flour to remove any lumps. Grease a tray and set it aside. In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine sugar with 1 cup of water. Heat the mixture until it reaches a one-string consistency. To check, press a little syrup between your fingers — a string should form as shown in the picture. You can use the back of the ladle to test this. Slowly add the flour while stirring continuously. A whisk can help make the mixing easier. Keep stirring until the mixture becomes smooth. Make sure the flame is always low or medium. In a separate pan, melt the ghee and mix in the oil. Keep it warm or hot. Start adding the ghee in small amounts, about 2-3 tablespoons at a time, stirring constantly. Wait until each batch of ghee is absorbed by the mixture before adding more. Continue this process until all the ghee is added. If the ghee starts to pool instead of being absorbed, stop adding more. The mixture will gradually change color to a pale, frothy texture. Be alert at this point as the frothiness will increase. You’ll also notice a pleasant cooked besan smell combined with the ghee aroma. If desired, add 2 teaspoons of sugar granules and mix quickly (this is optional). Once the mixture is frothy and bubbly, pour it into the greased tray. Gently level it with a spatula — don’t press down, just make sure the surface is even. If you like, sprinkle sugar on top. Let the mixture cool slightly, then cut it into your desired shape. Allow it to cool completely before transferring it to a container, or it may break apart.

(recipe from Rak's Kitchen)

Will you be whipping up this recipe in your kitchen anytime soon?