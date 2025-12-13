Cozy or gourmet? Three levels of hot chocolate to choose from this Cocoa Day

You don't really need an excuse to simmer up a cup of hot chocolate, especially given the fact that winter is finally here and Christmas is just around the corner. But in honour of it being National Cocoa Day, we're bringing back the iconic tri-level hot choc sprint, from digital food creator Kevin, who goes by @letskwook, to leave you spoilt for choice, because, after all — it is the season to be jolly! Cozy or gourmet? Three levels of hot chocolate to choose from (Photo: BBC)

Level 1 It couldn't be simpler than this and you probably already intuitively know it. Simply heat a cup of milk, dissolving sugar in it. Sift in the cocoa powder (and sifting is going to make all the difference in a recipe this basic), let it come to a boil as you dash it with a crucial hint of salt — and your hot choc is simmering and ready.

Level 2 The difference between the last cup and this cup is quite the jump, courtesy of a few good tweaks. Get your favourite bar of chocolate and chop it up. Add this to a pan with some sugar, salt and cream. Whisk this over low heat till it melts and slowly work in the milk. You know it's ready when the hot chocolate hits the sweet spot between still passing off as a liquid while also coating the back of your spoon.