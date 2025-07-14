This crunchy mac and cheese hack will become a party favourite!

The world can never run out of ways to reinvent pasta. If you liked Iga Swiatek's strawberries and yoghurt pasta (though that was Polish legacy and no off-the-cuff craving), this more earthy, flavour bomb of a tweak to your regular bowl of mac and cheese, will make sure you can enjoy your comfort meal with some bite and a whole lot of crunch. And what better way to give it a go than on Mac & Cheese day? Follow the recipe below! National mac and cheese day: This crunchy twist on your bowl of creamy pasta will become a party favourite!

Mac & cheese nachos

Ingredients: For the sauce — Hot vegetable or chicken broth - 1/2 cup, raw cashews - 1/4 cup, cheddar cheese (regular cheese will do too) - 3/4 cup, diced jalapenos - 1tbsp, hot sauce - 1tsp; For the mac — dry pasta (macaroni shape works best) - 1 cup, cooked black beans - 1/2 cup, cooked yellow corn kernels - 1/3 cup; For the assembly — your favourite tortilla chips or nachos - 4 to 5 cups, shredded lettuce - 1 cup, diced red bell peppers - 1/4 cup, diced green onion - 1/4 cup, chopped cilantro - 2tbsps, sliced avocado - 1/2 cup, sour cream - big dollop, salsa - a large tbsp, sliced black olives, lime wedges (for serving)

Method: Puree the broth, cashews and cheese in a blender till smooth, then add the jalapenos and hot sauce. Boil the pasta as you would and add in the beans and corn before giving it a good mix with the sauce. With the mac and cheese ready, lay the tortilla chips on your baking tray, layer with the shredded lettuce. Now layer on the mac and cheese, bell peppers, green onion and cilantro before baking at 190C for 10 minutes. Serve this warm with the sour cream, salsa and avocado slices on the side.

(recipe from Vegan Yack Attack)

So is your mouth already watering or is it just us?