News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Odisha’s red ant chutney receives GI tag

Odisha’s red ant chutney receives GI tag

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 06:01 PM IST

The "Kai Chutney," which is made from red weaver ants, has recently bagged the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

We have seen a flurry of Indian ingredients in 2023 and now Odisha’s famed Kai Chutney is one of them. The "Kai Chutney," which is made from red weaver ants, has recently bagged the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. In the Mayurbhanj district, the Similipal forests, (Asia's second-largest biosphere) the production of this chutney is an important part of the culinary culture.

The tribal dish has also gained mainstream popularity in the last decade.
Known to be a great source of protein, zinc, vitamin B-12, calcium, iron etc, it is also claimed that it helps with healthy brain development and thenervous system.

The tribal dish has also gained mainstream popularity in the last decade. From being included in food menus across restaurants to getting British chef Gordon Ramsay’s nod of approval in 2018, the tag will help protect the distinctive flavour profiling, limiting dilution or imitation of the dish. The chutney received the GI tag on January 2, 2024.

