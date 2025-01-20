Orange appeal to citrus caramels: 3 citrus fresh Narangi desserts to share with your neighbours this winter; read

As the winter season bids farewell, it’s the perfect time to savour the last of the oranges and create some delightful recipes that will brighten up your day and also spread joy among your family and neighbours. These delicious treats not only make for fantastic gifts, but they also provide a healthy dose of Vitamin C during the colder months and help boost your immunity when you’re more prone to catching a cold. Citrus fresh Narangi desserts

Creamy orange caramels

This is one of those recipes that may seem deceptively simple, but if you're not careful, you could easily end up with a brittle, disappointing treat. However, if you keep a close eye on the heat, you’ll be rewarded with rich, smooth caramel that will lift your spirits on any chilly winter day.

Ingredients: 1 tsp plus 1 cup butter separately, 2 cups sugar, 1 cup light corn syrup, 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, 1 tsp orange extract (which can be replaced with a copious amount of orange zest), 1 tsp vanilla extract

Recipe: To begin, line an 11x7-inch dish with foil, letting the ends extend over the sides by 1 inch, and grease the foil with 1 tsp of butter. In a large, heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and remaining butter, bringing it to a boil over medium heat while stirring constantly. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and let it gently boil for 4 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat and gradually stir in the sweetened condensed milk. Continue cooking and stirring until the mixture reaches 244°F on a candy thermometer (firm-ball stage). Once done, stir in the orange extract and vanilla extract. Immediately pour the caramel into the prepared dish, being careful not to scrape the saucepan. Allow it to cool and firm up, then use the foil to lift the candy out of the dish. Remove the foil, and with a buttered knife, cut the caramel into rectangular pieces. Wrap each piece individually in waxed paper, twisting the ends to seal.

Orange and buttermilk cupcakes

If you’re a fan of whimsical, light desserts, these fluffy, citrus-infused cupcakes are a must-try. With just a little effort, you'll have a delightful treat that’s perfect for sharing with loved ones.

Ingredients: 3 tbsps butter softened, ⅓ cup packed brown sugar, ¼ cup sugar blend, 1 tsp grated orange zest, 1 large egg, room temperature, 1 large egg white, room temperature, 2 tbsps plus 2 and ½ tsps orange juice, divided, 1 and ¼ cups cake flour, ¾ tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, ¼ tsp salt, ¼ tsp ground ginger, ⅔ cup buttermilk, ½ cup confectioners' sugar

Recipe: To prepare, beat the butter, brown sugar, sugar blend, and orange zest together in a large bowl. Next, beat in the egg, egg white, and 2 tbsps of orange juice. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and ground ginger. Gradually add this dry mixture to the butter mixture, alternating with the buttermilk, and beat well after each addition. Coat 9 muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners, and fill each cup about three-quarters full with batter. Bake at 350°F for 18 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow the cupcakes to cool for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. For the frosting, combine the confectioners' sugar with the remaining 2 and ½ tsps of orange juice in a small bowl, and frost the cooled cupcakes.

Orange appeal

Now this is one of those desserts that's best shared over a dinner table. With textures to make you question the integrity of the dish, this is one dinner-time sweet that is sure to impress even those who hate to eat anything that's not savoury.

Ingredients: 8 to 10 large oranges, any variety, ¼ cup thawed orange juice concentrate or triple sec, ½ cup sweetened shredded coconut, ½ cup sliced almonds, ½ cup confectioners' sugar

Recipe: To prepare, peel the oranges, removing as much of the white membrane as possible. Slice the oranges into sections or 1/4-inch slices. Arrange half of the orange slices on a large platter or in a glass bowl, and sprinkle them with orange juice concentrate (or triple sec), shredded coconut, sliced almonds, and half of the confectioners' sugar. Top with the remaining orange slices and sprinkle with the remaining sugar. Refrigerate the dish until ready to serve.

These citrusy delights are not only a treat for the tastebuds but a great way to share the joy of the season with everyone around you!