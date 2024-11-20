Rajma is ranked 14 by TasteAtlas: Chefs share what makes this Indian dish so appealing

Rajma, often eaten with boiled white rice, is called a hug in a bowl by those looking for a comfort meal. This dish has been ranked number 14 in TasteAtlas’ 50 Best Bean Dishes in the world. Having moved up from number 18 since last year, this gravy truly highlights the best aspects of the kidney bean. Rajma Chawal is one of the most comforting Indian foods(unsplash)

Rajma is in the top 50 best bean dishes of the world (unsplash)

For chef Nishant Choubey, seeing rajma on this list isn't “surprising” as it is so easily “adaptable to fit all kinds of cuisines”. It is interesting to note that rajma originated from Mexico and Guatemala, where it was eaten by the Aztecs and Mayans, and found its way to India via the trade routes. It was introduced to India during the Columbian Exchange in the 15th and 16th centuries when European traders brought the crop from the Americas.

Chef Choubey says, “The local people adopted the bean, cooking it over a low fire and with minimalistic spices and ghee, making it the sublime dish we know today. In combination with rice, it became an affordable dish that everyone, including the workers, would enjoy.”

From high-end restaurants to local dhabas, rajma is served and relished by all. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “Soaking the beans overnight is a mandatory step that can’t be missed. It is then boiled and cooked to perfection in a gravy prepared with onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and spices, which gives it a warming effect that we know and love.” Don’t forget to add a sprinkle of Punjabi garam masala and asafoetida while tempering the gravy to enhance the flavour.

Immensely popular in the Northern parts of India like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh, this dish undergoes some changes as it travels from region to region. Chef Kugaji explains how in Kashmir, “Rajma is made with curds and crushed fennel. The typical Kashmiri red chilli powder is also added to it, while tempering the gravy.”

For chef Amit Kocharekar of Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai, his approach to rajma goes beyond the classic. “I serve a spicy coconut rajma, seamlessly blending North and South Indian flavours. Coconut milk is added for a rich, creamy texture and gives the dish a hint of sweetness. This twist offers a comforting yet new take on the traditional dish," he shares.

On the other hand, at Nksha in Mumbai, Chef Vikram Arora has given rajma a gourmet twist by adding it to a nadru chaat. Inspired by the robust flavours of refried beans, he shares his vision: "Our version uses an Indian-style thick gravy rajma with spices, topped with an in-house hot sauce, tomato chutney, sour cream, pomegranate seeds and crispy lotus stem chips (nadru), which ultimately becomes a dish which gives u a resemblance of loaded nachos converted into an elevated version of chaat"