Start your Iftar with this delicious cup of caramelised cheeni chai

Ramadan commenced this year on the first of the month with many of those following the Islamic faith, resigning themselves to a daily routine of fasting and inner reflections. Signifying the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, every evening is marked by Iftar — the fast-breaking evening at the time of adhan of the Maghrib prayer. Now what better way to do so than with a wholesome and earthy sip of the thickest, most delicious chai you'll ever have! We obviously have the recipe on standby for you. You NEED to sip on this caramelised cheeni chai recipe today evening!(Photo: TeaCupsFull)

Caramelised cheeni chai

Ingredients: Cheeni - 1 to 2tbsps (depending on how sweet you want it to be), elaichi - 3 to 4 cloves, water - 3 to 4 cups, tea bags - 4, milk - pour in till the colour is JUST right

Method: Take a fat-bottomed saucepan and put it on heat. Drop the elaichi in and let the sugar (on very low heat mind you once again!) caramalise into a bubbly liquid. This is the step which is going to make or break your cup of chai, once it comes off the stove and into your mug. If the heat is too high up, or the sugar too stiff for you to move, it's not that your chai won't be sweet — but the taste of burnt sugar on your tongue will definitely take some time to leave. The sugar must feel syrupy and slightly thick when you're swirling it around on the pan. To this add the water. Now to ensure the sugar doesn't crystalise when the water hits it, try to use either warm or at the very most, room temperature water. Crank up the heat and give it a good mix and and drop the tea bags. As soon as the water starts changing colour splash in the milk and treat your eyes to the beautiful and rustic confluence of colours. Let this come to a full boil before you take it off heat and strain it into your mug.

(recipe from Cooking with Zainab)

Ready to boil up the best chai you've ever had?