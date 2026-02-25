Consider this your Mumbai food tour, courtesy of Rasha Thadani

PizzaExpress, true to its name specialising in the Italian global favourite, offers options between a 11 to 14'' classic base, a 14'' Romana base and a 10'' Naples base. Top picks across its 'Signature Pizza' collection are the Lava - with Burrata cheese, garlic oil, cherry tomatoes, basil and passata; Padana - with goat cheese, mozzarella, spinach, red onions, caramelised onions and garlic oil, IL Padrino - with grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and char-grilled vegetables on a tomato and pesto base; and for a desi kick, the Chicken Coriander Pesto - with Indo-Italian pesto sauce, with creamy chicken tikka, onion rings and green chillies. Also up for grabs is the rectangular and rustic Calabrese, a special menu dedicated to the Naples base and the Leggera "for when you want a pizza but also a salad."

When asked if she's prefers pizzas or burgers, Rasha was quick to side with the former. And her favourite order is from the humble PizzaExpress .

Rasha Thadani is a self-proclaimed foodie. And she gets the gene from her dad, producer Anil Thadani whom she promptly described as a (food) "junkie". In an express chat with Lifestyle Asia India, the actor got candid about the spots in Mumbai she looks to in a blink when one of her cravings hit. We mapped out the trail for you, complete with her (and our) reccos.

The pasta menu at Gustoso begins simple with the raviolo burro e salvia with ricoota, spinach, brown butter and sage sauce. Bomb basics across the penne all' arrabbiata, fettuccine alla vodka (with king prawns!) and pesto e burrata follow. The flavour profile gets slightly more distinguished across the spaghetti cacio e pepe with pecorino romano, the fettucine alla bolognese with lamb ragu, the gnocchi alla sorrentina - the melt in your mouth gnocchi being the star here and the spaghetti aglio olio with a lovely peperoncino twist.

Now she was quick to pick between pizzas and burgers, but the toss up would have been significantly tougher if pasta had been thrown into the mix. Rasha's favourite pasta in all of Mumbai, as shared by her, is the 'paste' spread from Gustoso .

Indian Chinese>Authentic Chinese

And there's no doubt in Rasha's mind about this. The Mumbai-borne triple Szechuan rice is an utter favourite. Speaking of pincodes, Rasha never looks beyond Hakkasan (only taking a detour to Yauatcha; price for two: 2,600).

Where: 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Near Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hakkasan currently has a Lunar New Year menu and Plum Blossom menu - leaving you spoilt for choice. And this theme carries well into the rest of the year with its expansive staple menu. Start strong but simple with the blue pea crispy chicken Cheung fun and golden fried soft-shell crab. If you're feeling extravagant, the stir-fry lobster in XO sauce and Singapore chilli crab with mantou is sure to hit the spot next. Don't miss the fish options between some Chilean seabass and black cod preperations. If you prefer land game, choose between some Hakka braised or truffle sauce doused pork belly, tenderloins and lamb chops. Post rice and sides, we strongly recommend finishing off the meal with some delectable but refreshing coconut semifreddo.

Price for two: ₹5,000