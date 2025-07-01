Rose laddus and chandan rice: A special menu dedicated to Rath Yatra of Puri

Inspired by the Ratha Yatra of Puri, the ISKCON temple in Dwarka has introduced a special food menu called Anand Bazar Utsav. The Rath Yatra took place on June 27, and several follow-up rituals will take place for another week. Special menu for the Rath Yatra of Puri

Dedicated to the Yatra, the temple is serving multiple Oriya dishes for the devotees, including:

Sweet treats:

Khaja: a crispy, sweet snack

Malpua: a deep-fried pancake soaked in syrup

Rabri: a creamy dessert made with milk, sugar, and nuts

Chhena poda: a sweet cheese dessert

Rose laddus: a sweet, fragrant treat

Savoury delights:

Khakra peetha: A type of sweet flatbread

Manda peetha: A steamed rice cake

Khair and khakur: Traditional Oriya dishes

Raw banana vegetables: A flavorful and nutritious side dish

Khichdi: A comforting rice and lentil dish

Chutneys and more:

Coconut chutney: A fresh and tangy condiment

Green chutney: A spicy and herby accompaniment

Pineapple chutney: A sweet and tangy chutney

The Anand Bazar Utsav menu will be open to all visitors to try until July 8. Along with that, the temple's courtyard will be filled with the aroma of sandalwood rice and rose laddus, adding to the festive atmosphere. This initiative is a beautiful way to experience the rich culinary heritage of Odisha and celebrate the spirit of Ratha Yatra.