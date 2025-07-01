Search
Rose laddus and chandan rice: A special menu dedicated to Rath Yatra of Puri

ByAkshita Prakash
Jul 01, 2025 04:42 PM IST

Inspired by the Ratha Yatra of Puri, the ISKCON temple in Dwarka is serving a speical food menu including different Odia dishes. 

Inspired by the Ratha Yatra of Puri, the ISKCON temple in Dwarka has introduced a special food menu called Anand Bazar Utsav. The Rath Yatra took place on June 27, and several follow-up rituals will take place for another week. 

Special menu for the Rath Yatra of Puri
Dedicated to the Yatra, the temple is serving multiple Oriya dishes for the devotees, including:

Sweet treats:

  • Khaja: a crispy, sweet snack
  • Malpua: a deep-fried pancake soaked in syrup
  • Rabri: a creamy dessert made with milk, sugar, and nuts
  • Chhena poda: a sweet cheese dessert
  • Rose laddus: a sweet, fragrant treat

Savoury delights:

  • Khakra peetha: A type of sweet flatbread
  • Manda peetha: A steamed rice cake
  • Khair and khakur: Traditional Oriya dishes
  • Raw banana vegetables: A flavorful and nutritious side dish
  • Khichdi: A comforting rice and lentil dish

Chutneys and more:

  • Coconut chutney: A fresh and tangy condiment
  • Green chutney: A spicy and herby accompaniment
  • Pineapple chutney: A sweet and tangy chutney

The Anand Bazar Utsav menu will be open to all visitors to try until July 8. Along with that, the temple's courtyard will be filled with the aroma of sandalwood rice and rose laddus, adding to the festive atmosphere. This initiative is a beautiful way to experience the rich culinary heritage of Odisha and celebrate the spirit of Ratha Yatra.

