Rose laddus and chandan rice: A special menu dedicated to Rath Yatra of Puri

Inspired by the Ratha Yatra of Puri, the ISKCON temple in Dwarka has introduced a special food menu called Anand Bazar Utsav. The Rath Yatra took place on June 27, and several follow-up rituals will take place for another week.
Dedicated to the Yatra, the temple is serving multiple Oriya dishes for the devotees, including:
Sweet treats:
Khaja: a crispy, sweet snack
Malpua: a deep-fried pancake soaked in syrup
Rabri: a creamy dessert made with milk, sugar, and nuts
Chhena poda: a sweet cheese dessert
Rose laddus: a sweet, fragrant treat
Savoury delights:
Khakra peetha: A type of sweet flatbread
Manda peetha: A steamed rice cake
Khair and khakur: Traditional Oriya dishes
Raw banana vegetables: A flavorful and nutritious side dish
Khichdi: A comforting rice and lentil dish
Chutneys and more:
Coconut chutney: A fresh and tangy condiment
Green chutney: A spicy and herby accompaniment
Pineapple chutney: A sweet and tangy chutney
The Anand Bazar Utsav menu will be open to all visitors to try until July 8. Along with that, the temple's courtyard will be filled with the aroma of sandalwood rice and rose laddus, adding to the festive atmosphere. This initiative is a beautiful way to experience the rich culinary heritage of Odisha and celebrate the spirit of Ratha Yatra.