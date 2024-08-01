Skip filter coffee and chai, enjoy these 5 hot beverages in Bengaluru's cold monsoon

Bengaluru’s current weather is almost like an early onset of winter. This cosy weather calls for a snuggle in the blanket and a hot cuppa as the pitter-patter of the rain takes over. If you’re not one for the basic cup of tea or coffee, then look no further as we have curated a list of some unique hot beverages for the season and how to make them at home! Bengaluru's weather calls for a soothing cuppa and you can skip the classic coffee and tea for these unique beverages!

Shoonti Kaapi

Ingredients:

For ginger syrup:

50 gms of crushed fresh ginger. Wash thoroughly and leave the skin on

20 grams of dried ginger

1 clove

2-3 peppercorns

100 gms of sugar

200ml of water

For assembly:

40ml of espresso (or any strong home-brewed coffee)

100ml of milk.

20ml of the ginger syrup base

Method:

- To make the ginger syrup base, boil the listed ingredients at a low temperature for about 30 minutes. Keep the pan covered.

- After 30 minutes, the volume of this liquid should have reduced by half. Strain and set aside.

- For the final drink, heat the milk to about 70 degrees C, and stir in the prepared ginger syrup base.

- Pour this into a serving cup.

- Top the beverage with freshly brewed coffee (espresso or similar strength)

- Serve hot and enjoy!

By coffee roaster and Q grader Ashish D’abreo, Maverick & Farmer

What's In a Name

Ingredients:

500ml Water

500ml Cranberry Juice

4 slices of Grapefruit

4 pieces of Cardamom

4 sticks of Cinnamon

4 pieces of Star Anise

4gms Cloves

Method:

- Add all the ingredients to a saucepan.

- Bring to boil on high flame for 10 minutes.

- Strain the spices and aromatics.

- Serve hot in brandy balloons.

- Garnish with grapefruit slices.

By bar manager Shyam Kumar, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Suleimani Chai

Ingredients:

1 litre Water

2 inch Ginger, crushed

1 inch Cinnamon, crushed

3 pieces of Cloves, crushed

3 pieces of Cardamom, crushed

20gm Tea Powder

1 Lime Wedge

Honey, as per taste

Mint leaf, for garnish

Method:

- Boil the water with crushed spices.

- Strain the spices, once boiled, and add tea powder.

- Simmer the mixture for about two minutes.

- Add honey according to sweetness preference and squeeze a wedge of lime.

- Garnish with a mint leaf and enjoy!

By chef Kamalakant Mahakud, Thelagram

Signature Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

50 ml Brandy

30 ml Home-Infused Spiced Honey

30 ml Apple Juice

10 ml Fresh Ginger Juice

150 ml Hot Water

Citrus Oils for finishing

Method:

- For home-infused spiced honey, combine honey with turmeric root, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and pepper, using a double-boiler slow maceration process.

- In a brandy balloon, combine 50ml of brandy, 30ml of home-infused spiced honey, 30ml of apple juice, and 10ml of fresh ginger juice.

- Stir the mixture well to ensure all the flavours are blended.

- Add about 150ml of hot water to the mixture.

- Finish with a few drops of citrus oils to enhance the aromatic profile.

By bar manager Chandra Shekhar, Long Boat Brewing Co.

Hot Butter Rum

Ingredients:

60ml Dark Rum

90ml Brown Sugar, roasted in butter

Method:

- Heat the rum for two to three minutes on medium-heat.

- Add brown sugar which is roasted in butter to the heated rum.

- Once combined well, pour the drink into a glass with a handle.

- Enjoy while hot!

By bar manager Himanshu Bisht, Daysie - All Day Casual Bar