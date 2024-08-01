Skip filter coffee and chai, enjoy these 5 hot beverages in Bengaluru's cold monsoon
Be it ginger-based or fruit-based, here's a look at 5 unique beverages curated by Bengaluru-based chef to combat the cold monsoon this year!
Bengaluru’s current weather is almost like an early onset of winter. This cosy weather calls for a snuggle in the blanket and a hot cuppa as the pitter-patter of the rain takes over. If you’re not one for the basic cup of tea or coffee, then look no further as we have curated a list of some unique hot beverages for the season and how to make them at home!
Shoonti Kaapi
Ingredients:
For ginger syrup:
50 gms of crushed fresh ginger. Wash thoroughly and leave the skin on
20 grams of dried ginger
1 clove
2-3 peppercorns
100 gms of sugar
200ml of water
For assembly:
40ml of espresso (or any strong home-brewed coffee)
100ml of milk.
20ml of the ginger syrup base
Method:
- To make the ginger syrup base, boil the listed ingredients at a low temperature for about 30 minutes. Keep the pan covered.
- After 30 minutes, the volume of this liquid should have reduced by half. Strain and set aside.
- For the final drink, heat the milk to about 70 degrees C, and stir in the prepared ginger syrup base.
- Pour this into a serving cup.
- Top the beverage with freshly brewed coffee (espresso or similar strength)
- Serve hot and enjoy!
By coffee roaster and Q grader Ashish D’abreo, Maverick & Farmer
What’s In a Name
Ingredients:
500ml Water
500ml Cranberry Juice
4 slices of Grapefruit
4 pieces of Cardamom
4 sticks of Cinnamon
4 pieces of Star Anise
4gms Cloves
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a saucepan.
- Bring to boil on high flame for 10 minutes.
- Strain the spices and aromatics.
- Serve hot in brandy balloons.
- Garnish with grapefruit slices.
By bar manager Shyam Kumar, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Suleimani Chai
Ingredients:
1 litre Water
2 inch Ginger, crushed
1 inch Cinnamon, crushed
3 pieces of Cloves, crushed
3 pieces of Cardamom, crushed
20gm Tea Powder
1 Lime Wedge
Honey, as per taste
Mint leaf, for garnish
Method:
- Boil the water with crushed spices.
- Strain the spices, once boiled, and add tea powder.
- Simmer the mixture for about two minutes.
- Add honey according to sweetness preference and squeeze a wedge of lime.
- Garnish with a mint leaf and enjoy!
By chef Kamalakant Mahakud, Thelagram
Signature Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
50 ml Brandy
30 ml Home-Infused Spiced Honey
30 ml Apple Juice
10 ml Fresh Ginger Juice
150 ml Hot Water
Citrus Oils for finishing
Method:
- For home-infused spiced honey, combine honey with turmeric root, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and pepper, using a double-boiler slow maceration process.
- In a brandy balloon, combine 50ml of brandy, 30ml of home-infused spiced honey, 30ml of apple juice, and 10ml of fresh ginger juice.
- Stir the mixture well to ensure all the flavours are blended.
- Add about 150ml of hot water to the mixture.
- Finish with a few drops of citrus oils to enhance the aromatic profile.
By bar manager Chandra Shekhar, Long Boat Brewing Co.
Hot Butter Rum
Ingredients:
60ml Dark Rum
90ml Brown Sugar, roasted in butter
Method:
- Heat the rum for two to three minutes on medium-heat.
- Add brown sugar which is roasted in butter to the heated rum.
- Once combined well, pour the drink into a glass with a handle.
- Enjoy while hot!
By bar manager Himanshu Bisht, Daysie - All Day Casual Bar