Starbucks revises open-door policy, sets rules for access to restrooms; customers say ‘I’ll take a sh*t elsewhere’

For many remote workers and study groups, Starbucks has long been a go-to spot, offering a quiet ambience, drinkable coffee, and ample seating to get work done or relax. However, this beloved cafe environment is about to change. In a significant shift, Starbucks has announced that it will be revising its open-door policy, requiring customers to make a purchase in order to stay in its stores or use its restrooms. As far as we know, this new rule officially takes effect in company-owned locations only across North America. Starbucks revises open-door policy

The decision to update the open-door policy comes after nearly seven years since the original policy was introduced in 2018. At the time, Starbucks had implemented a more inclusive approach following an incident at a Philadelphia location where two Black men were arrested for sitting in the cafe without making a purchase. The incident, which sparked widespread backlash and was captured on video, led Starbucks to re-evaluate its stance. The company’s open-door policy, which allowed people to use the space without buying anything, was intended to foster inclusivity and prevent discriminatory actions.

However, now Starbucks has decided to reverse course. The new set of rules, which will be displayed in all company-owned North American stores, will include the requirement to purchase an item in order to remain on the premises or access the restrooms. Additionally, the revised code of conduct also includes calling law enforcement if workers are confronted with behaviours such as harassment, discrimination, smoking, vaping, drug use, panhandling, and the consumption of outside alcohol.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson explained that the new policy aims to prioritise paying customers. “We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behaviour and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.” Anderson also noted that many other retailers already have similar rules in place, indicating that Starbucks is simply aligning itself with standard practices in the industry.

Reactions from customers

The announcement has sparked a range of reactions from Starbucks customers, with most voicing their amusement online. Many people also took to social media to express their disappointment, particularly those who used the cafe spaces as an affordable alternative to traditional office spaces for work or study.

One user joked, “They don’t even got good seating to be doing all this,” while another criticised the decision as “a terrible and greedy move.” A third comment expressed amused frustration, saying, “I’ll be taking my emergency shits elsewhere!!” While the change is likely to be seen as a move toward more structured operations, it’s also likely to upset loyal patrons who frequented the coffee shops as communal spaces. It remains unclear whether these new rules will extend to Starbucks locations outside of North America, including in countries like India, where the coffee culture and customer behaviour may vary.