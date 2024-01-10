Supercharge Your Winter Diet with These Vitamin C-rich Foods
Incorporate these Vitamin C-rich foods in your diet to keep your health intact this winter
Known for its immune-boosting properties and antioxidant benefits, Vitamin C is a key player in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially during winter when the cold weather make our body more susceptible to illness. Let's explore creative ways to integrate Vitamin C-rich foods into your culinary repertoire as recommended by chef Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Dhansoo Café, Gurugram:
Bell Peppers
Bell peppers, another fantastic source of Vitamin C. Whether red, yellow, green, each hue brings its unique flavor profile to the table. Stuffed bell peppers provide a creative canvas for incorporating other nutritious ingredients. Combine quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, and cheese for a wholesome, Vitamin C-packed meal.
Berries
Berries are not only sweet delights but also powerful sources of Vitamin C. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of dishes. Combine fresh berries with a touch of sugar, top with a whole-grain crumble, and bake until golden brown.
Leafy greens
Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are not only rich in iron but also contain a respectable amount of Vitamin C. Embrace the health benefits of these greens by incorporating them into salads, smoothies, or as a flavorful side dish.