close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Supercharge Your Winter Diet with These Vitamin C-rich Foods

Supercharge Your Winter Diet with These Vitamin C-rich Foods

ByMadhupriti Mitra
Jan 10, 2024 08:40 PM IST

Incorporate these Vitamin C-rich foods in your diet to keep your health intact this winter

Known for its immune-boosting properties and antioxidant benefits, Vitamin C is a key player in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially during winter when the cold weather make our body more susceptible to illness. Let's explore creative ways to integrate Vitamin C-rich foods into your culinary repertoire as recommended by chef Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Dhansoo Café, Gurugram:

Vitamin C helps boosting the immune system
Vitamin C helps boosting the immune system

Bell Peppers

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Bell Peppers
Bell Peppers

Bell peppers, another fantastic source of Vitamin C. Whether red, yellow, green, each hue brings its unique flavor profile to the table. Stuffed bell peppers provide a creative canvas for incorporating other nutritious ingredients. Combine quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, and cheese for a wholesome, Vitamin C-packed meal.

Berries

Berries
Berries

Berries are not only sweet delights but also powerful sources of Vitamin C. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of dishes. Combine fresh berries with a touch of sugar, top with a whole-grain crumble, and bake until golden brown.

Leafy greens

Leafy green vegetables
Leafy green vegetables

Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are not only rich in iron but also contain a respectable amount of Vitamin C. Embrace the health benefits of these greens by incorporating them into salads, smoothies, or as a flavorful side dish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out