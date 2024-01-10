Supercharge Your Winter Diet with These Vitamin C-rich Foods

Known for its immune-boosting properties and antioxidant benefits, Vitamin C is a key player in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially during winter when the cold weather make our body more susceptible to illness. Let's explore creative ways to integrate Vitamin C-rich foods into your culinary repertoire as recommended by chef Ashish Singh, Corporate Chef, Dhansoo Café, Gurugram: Vitamin C helps boosting the immune system

Bell peppers, another fantastic source of Vitamin C. Whether red, yellow, green, each hue brings its unique flavor profile to the table. Stuffed bell peppers provide a creative canvas for incorporating other nutritious ingredients. Combine quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, and cheese for a wholesome, Vitamin C-packed meal.

Berries

Berries are not only sweet delights but also powerful sources of Vitamin C. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of dishes. Combine fresh berries with a touch of sugar, top with a whole-grain crumble, and bake until golden brown.

Leafy green vegetables

Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are not only rich in iron but also contain a respectable amount of Vitamin C. Embrace the health benefits of these greens by incorporating them into salads, smoothies, or as a flavorful side dish.