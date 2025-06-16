Supper clubs take over: The private dining trend you need to try

Long before ‘DM for location’ was a thing, an underground dining movement was already simmering in kitchens worldwide. As intimate experiential dining finds takers across India, we look at why supper clubs are appealing to a larger audience.(Photo: Seré Supper Club )

Part pop-up, part dinner party, supper clubs are turning dining into something more intimate, experimental, and oh-so-inviting. Now, it’s reached a boil in India. In case you’re wondering, no, they’re not available on delivery apps.

What’s the deal with supper clubs?

According to The Godrej Food Trends Report 2025, vibrant food communities — think supper clubs or cookbook clubs — will continue to flourish this year as people seek to build meaningful connections over food. Add to that a love for dining and hosting, and that explains why the founders of these clubs often bring their pop-ups to different cities, often experimenting with the regional cuisine while they’re there.

A brief history

Supper clubs are certainly not a new concept, and have been around since at least the 20th century.

This coincided with a rise of speakeasies as well as private or secret gatherings where people could dine, drink, and dance — something that became widespread during the American Prohibition.

Since then, supper club culture has evolved into experiential dining that is often invite-only, with limited seating, globally.

As for India, it gained traction in culinary culture around the early 2010s, when chefs and home cooks began experimenting with hosting in their private spaces.

Food and friendship across cities

Run by Samiksha Chaudhary and her friend, chef Taarini Gupta, Seré Supper Club began in Chandigarh and Gurugram last year. “We host a session every 30-45 days; it takes us about three to four weeks to plan. We seat six people at my place in Gurugram and 8-10 people at Taarini’s in Chandigarh,” says Samiksha. Often set up as a game or trivia night followed by dinner, their sessions are meant to foster a warm environment.

Bookings can be made through Seré’s Instagram, with tickets priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,500 per person for this dining experience.

A homemade Bengali spread

Toonika Guha’s passion for food and feeding people prompted her to start Gurugram-based Toontooni’s Table earlier this year. “I host at least one session a month, serving Bengali food, she tells us, adding, “More and more people are seeking unique food and community. One of our events was once held at a farm. One guest loved it so much that she and her dog are regulars now.”

Each session is ticketed, and reservations are on a first-come basis through social media. Prices range from ₹1,500 - ₹2,500.

Seoul searching in Mumbai

“I like intimate gatherings where you can talk about the food,” shares Shruti Chadha, who founded Zahvi in 2023. Based in Mumbai, this supper club hosts six to eight guests per session with a Korean spread featuring stew, rice, meats, noodles, and dessert. What began as a once-a-month affair has grown into four sessions a month across Bandra and Andheri. During the meal, Shruti shares stories about her travels to Korea and the inspiration behind each dish on the menu.

Reservations can be made by contacting Zahvi on Instagram, after which visitors get a booking link. Open to everyone, each session costs ₹3,200 per person.

Vegging out on Chinese cuisine

Sisters Prachi and Saloni Gupta started their Sichuan-focused supper club, House of Málà, two years ago. They now host four community dinners a week at their home in Khar, Mumbai. “Our menu is a love letter to vegetarian Sichuan cuisine, unapologetically bold, soulfully layered with má (numbing) and là (spicy), and deeply rooted in tradition. We curate a five to six-course menu, which we run for six to eight months,” shares Prachi. Each table seats 12 to 14 guests, with individual spots priced at ₹3,250 for a five-course meal that includes mocktails, tea, and a dice game. Reservations are taken via Instagram.

Sichuan in the backyard

Run by Aditya Ramakrishnan, Ma La Kitchen in Bengaluru began in 2022 a series of casual dinners with his chef friends. It now hosts thrice-weekly sessions, seating 14 guests at a time. “We specialise in Sichuan food and serve a seven-course tasting menu. The main venue is our home, and we’ve organised over 100 dinners in two years,” he shares. Highlights on the menu include Chinese steamed eggs, pork rib rice noodles, and Sichuan beer duck.

Ma La Kitchen shares a session calendar in advance on Instagram, giving guests ample time to book. Each session costs ₹4,200 per person.