The kesari price: Amid surge, experts suggest alternatives

The world’s most expensive spice is acting even pricier. Saffron prices have jumped from ₹4.5 lakh per kilogram to as high as ₹5 lakh per kilogram — almost equivalent to the cost of 50 grams of gold! This sharp rise follows the closure of trade through the Attari-Wagah border in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. One kg saffron costs Rs.5 lakhs, an all time high.

The timing of this disruption is particularly critical. Domestic harvests from Kashmir peak only in late autumn, and with wedding season in motion, the prices for saffron — a staple in Indian households — are likely to rise even further.

Experts explain what pure saffron’s properties are and potential alternatives to buy amid this price surge.

Three major varieties offered in markets:

India consumes an estimated 55 tonnes of saffron each year. The market largely offers three major varieties:

Mongra (Kashmiri)

Deep crimson strands, strongest flavour, highest price

Lacha (Kashmiri)

Includes parts of the style, slightly milder in strength

Pushal (Afghan, Iranian)

Lighter strands with some yellow, more affordable

While a portion of India’s saffron is cultivated in Kashmir — famed for its premium-grade kesar — a significant share is imported from Iran and Afghanistan. The shutdown has disrupted these imports, particularly from Afghanistan, pushing the price of Iranian saffron up by an additional 5%, as per multiple reports.

How to use saffron correctly

To extract maximum flavour and colour, lightly roast the saffron strands. Crush them into a fine powder. Mix the powder into ice-cold water. Using saffron this way enhances both aroma and colour intensity.

Substitutes for skincare

Saffron is rich in carotenoids and antioxidants, helping protect skin from UV rays and environmental stress. However, if saffron is scarce, skincare enthusiasts can turn to certain alternatives.

Vitamin C

A powerful glow-enhancer and anti-aging agent, vitamin C serums and lotions are easily available both online and in stores.

Resveratrol

This potent antioxidant helps combat oxidative damage and improves skin resilience. “Using a combination of antioxidants may deliver results equal to or better than saffron-based skincare,” says Dr Kiran Sethi, skin, health and wellness expert.

Haldi

Turmeric is a timeless beauty elixir that nurtures, protects, and glows from within. Pure, organic turmeric mirrors many of saffron’s skin benefits. “Rich in antioxidants and curcumin, turmeric reduces pigmentation, evens skin tone, calms inflammation, and imparts a radiant glow. Like saffron, it revives dull skin, diminishes dark spots, and promotes youthful vitality,” says beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar.

For an easy DIY face pack, blend a pinch of turmeric with yogurt, honey, or rose water for a soothing mask that brightens and refreshes the skin.

Alternatives in the kitchen

Marigold Petals:

Bright yellow and orange marigold petals provide a natural colour close to saffron. While they don’t mimic the flavour, marigolds are often used in herbal teas for their anti-inflammatory and skin-healing benefits.

Turmeric:

Ground turmeric can replicate saffron’s bright yellow colour. Though its taste is earthier compared to saffron’s delicate fragrance, turmeric is widely used for its similar digestive and immune-boosting properties.

Safflower

Often mistaken for saffron, safflower adds a similar reddish hue to dishes like biryani. While it lacks saffron’s intense aroma, it supports heart health and benefits the skin as a worthy substitute for the colour and mild flavour.

Inputs by Dr Archana Batra, dietician

Fake vs real saffron: How to spot the difference

Fake saffron: Instantly releases a strong orange colour when placed in water.

Real saffron: Releases colour slowly and evenly, producing a yellowish hue.