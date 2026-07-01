The polka dot trend has officially entered the kitchen

At the centre of the craze is the dotcake, a minimalist dessert decorated with colourful edible dots rather than elaborate piping. The effect is usually created with a dense coating of crunchy nonpareil sprinkles over soft frosting, giving the cake its signature retro-inspired appearance.

Search #dotcake or #dotcaketrend and the results are dominated by rainbow-speckled cake cups. Food creators have played a key role in driving the trend, with videos by creators @shivangipithisaria, @achendricks and @stephaniepena__ attracting over 736k views on Instagram.

Fashion and beauty may have revived polka dots first, but the trend has now found its way to the plate. From sprinkle-covered dotcakes to fruit salads made with perfectly scooped fruit spheres, dotted creations are emerging as one of social media’s biggest food trends. Equal parts nostalgic and visually striking, they reflect the growing appeal of presentation-led food.

The trend began with The Dot Cakes, a mother-daughter bakery in Long Island, New York, founded by Alex and Sondra Posner. Its signature Dotcup — a single-serving dessert layered with soft cake, silky frosting and topped with colourful nonpareil sprinkles — quickly went viral, drawing long queues and inspiring recreations across social media.

The combination of fluffy sponge, creamy frosting and crunchy sprinkles, along with its playful aesthetic, has made dotcakes particularly popular among Gen Z consumers.