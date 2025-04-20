The rise of micro-dining in India: Limited seating, elevated quality

A quiet revolution is simmering in the restaurant industry — one where intimacy, intention, and incredible food take center stage. A new wave of restaurateurs across India is proving that when it comes to dining out, less really can be more. A new wave of restaurateurs across India is proving that when it comes to dining out, less really can be more(Photo: Shutterstock)

From Papa, a 12-seater, to Khao Man Gai, an almost 20-seater in Mumbai, or Naru Noodle Bar, a quaint 20-seater in Bengaluru, these pint-sized powerhouses are serving bold flavors, creative menus, and an experience that’s anything but ordinary. This trend is often referred to as ‘micro-dining’. But what’s driving this shift?

It’s quality over quantity for chefs

“Running a small, limited-capacity restaurant means focusing on specialised operations, mindful service, and consistently delivering high quality. Larger restaurants are great for big groups and families, but when such groups dine out, the priority is often catching up with one another, and food sometimes takes a back seat,” says Navika, chef-owner at Zuru Zuru in New Delhi, who initially started with her 10-seater restaurant and is now expanding to accommodate 22–24 walk-in guests.

With limited seating, cancellations can affect a restaurant’s business

To counter this, many establishments are adopting prepaid booking systems. Chef Prateek Sadhu, who runs Naar, a 16-seater restaurant nestled near Kasauli with a team of 22, has implemented a similar approach. “It’s the quality of the restaurant that matters,” he says.

“We offer a very unique concept and are almost fully booked every day, with a two-week waiting list.”

Guests are required to pay the full amount at the time of booking.

To maintain consistency and avoid last-minute losses, many restaurants have a strict no-refund policy for cancellations made the day before or on the day of the reservation.

Rising costs in metropolitan cities

Ruchira Priyanka Hoon, who recently launched Dakshin Canteen, a cosy 26-seater restaurant in New Delhi, believes that larger dining spaces need to rethink their approach.

She says, “Smaller spaces offer better control over quality and taste, while also encouraging more experimentation in the kitchen.”

She also adds, “In a city like the Capital, where real estate comes at a premium, compact formats are not just practical but necessary. Then there are the overheads, service staff, electricity bills — it all adds up.”

What’s next?

Restaurateur Sandesh Reddy, who runs Tokyo Diner, an 18-seater eatery in Chennai, believes the formula is simple: be proud of the food you serve.

He says, “Scarcity does drive demand — it’s something we often see in the fashion world too. The beauty of running a small, chef-driven restaurant is that the food becomes the reason people keep coming back."

He also adds, "These niche spaces are the way forward. They foster creativity, allow for greater control, and don’t rely on the home delivery model. It’s definitely the future.”