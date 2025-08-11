These iconic food outlets in India have been serving legacy dishes for almost 80 years

Some dishes are time capsules, preserving the tastes and traditions of a bygone era. India has reinvented its palate countless times since Independence, but a few restaurants and cafés have continued to serve their pre-1947 recipes. Signature dal makhani from Kesar Da Dhaba (left) and iconic butter chicken from Moti Mahal (right)

Here's a look at some joints across cities and cuisines that have outlasted food fads.

At Kesar Da Dhaba, which opened in 1916 in Lahore and relocated to Amritsar after the Partition, every bite is replete with legacy. "Some of the most iconic dishes on our menu since the early 1900s include Dal Makhani (slow-cooked for over 12 hours), Rajma, Palak Paneer, Parantha Thali, and Phirni," says owner Ramesh Sharma. Cooked with pure desi ghee, hand-pounded spices, and century-old slow-cooking secrets, these recipes have been passed down through generations. "Changing our recipes to follow viral trends would mean compromising our very. Our legacy lies in consistency and emotional connection -something no trend can replace."

In Old Delhi, Karim's Hotel has been serving the same flavours for over 75 years: Nihari, Mutton Korma, and Badam Pasanda, untouched by modern influences. "We still use 70-80-year-old processes, like cooking food over charcoal for hours, and the same quality of raw spices. Timeless taste never goes out of style," says fifth-generation owner Arshad Kamaal.

Also in the Capital is Moti Mahal, founded in Peshawar in 1920 and re-established in Delhi in 1947. A cornerstone of Delhi's culinary history, it is credited with popularising Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani. "We retained the original recipes invented by my grandfather, Kundan Lal Gujral. But we also added other dishes over time, keeping in mind customer expectations," explains chairman Monish Gujral.

Down South, Rayar's Mess in Chennai, formerly Rayar's Café, keeps things simple. Established over eight decades ago by Srinivasa Rao, it still serves Pongal and Rava Dosa on banana leaves in a cosy space. “We've kept the menu basic and traditional, and people travel and wait in line for hours just to eat here,” owner Kumar Padmanaban shares.

Other legacy culinary landmarks to visit

Old Famous Jalebi Wala - Since 1884, Delhi

Madras Coffee House -Since 1935, Delhi

Bengali Sweet House -Since 1937, Delhi

Leopold Cafe - Since 1871, Mumbai

Kyani's - Since 1904, Mumbai

Britannia and Company - Since 1923, Mumbai

Café Mondegar - Since 1932, Mumbai

Tundey Kebabi - Since 1905, Lucknow

Shaikh Brothers - Since 1885, Guwahati

Glenary's - Since 1885, Darjeeling

Indian Coffee House -Since 1876, Kolkata

Flurys - Since 1927, Kolkata

Vidyarthi Bhawan-Since 1943, Bengaluru

(Written by: Richa Singh)