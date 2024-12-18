This winter, indulge in green leafy vegetables that are tasty and nutritious

As the chilly winds of winter set in, green leafy vegetables take centre stage in markets and kitchens. They bring a burst of freshness and nutrition like tender spinach, fragrant methi, earthy mustard greens and vibrant amaranth leaves. These seasonal wonders are packed with vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, thus fortifying your diet during the colder months. Using these greens as a treasure trove of inspiration, chefs have been whipping up some new and some classic meals that prove eating healthy doesn’t mean compromising on flavour. Here are some delicious and innovative ways to embrace green leafy vegetables in your winter menu. A variety of green leafy vegetables displayed in a baskets in a market in India(unsplash)

For head chef Karan Kolhi at Ronil Goa, the distinct flavours of green leafy veggies allow him to craft dishes that are experimental yet visually stunning. “My inspiration comes from reimagining seasonal ingredients with modern techniques, so I created the Winter greens Shakshuka, which has a bed of spinach, amaranth, and watercress, topped with poached eggs and served with sourdough bread. Another interesting dish is a flaky tart with spinach and watercress filling that is complemented with smoked tomato relish that adds depth and a zesty modern twist,” he says.

At Hakkasan in Mumbai, the steamed Chilean seabass is served with preserved mustard greens. Abhishek Bindal, Vice President of Operations, says, “In Cantonese culture, green mustard symbolises prosperity and good fortune. The fish is marinated in the seasonal mustard green, steamed to perfection on festive occasions like the Chinese New Year.” On the other hand, Mumbai’s Yauatcha’s signature dim sum - Wrapped chicken in pak choi with Szechuan - is steeped in culture. Pak choi in Cantonese is a popular symbol of good luck; the words “pak” and “choi” phonetically mean “a hundred” and “wealth”.

Chef Ashish Kadam, Chef De Cuisine, Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai, wants to focus on showcasing natural flavours of the season ingredients like in his butternut squash ravioli, which is paired with a pesto sauce made of kale leaves. Usually an underrated ingredient, rocket leaves shine in Chef Kadam’s heirloom tomato and burrata dish that is topped with balsamic and basil caviar.

Ravinder Kumar, Executive Chef, On Kourse, Karma Lakelands, Gurgaon says, “We are deeply inspired by the bounty of winter greens and their versatility in creating dishes that are not just wholesome but also packed with flavor. This season, our menu celebrates these ingredients in dishes like our BeetRoot and Apple Salad with Feta Cheese, which balances the natural sweetness of winter beets and apples with the tanginess of feta, offering a refreshing yet indulgent experience. These dishes reflect our commitment to showcasing fresh, seasonal produce in innovative and delicious ways."

Health is wealth

At Westin Gurgaon, Chef Amit Dash prioritizes the freshest, most nutrient-rich ingredients: “We cultivate winter greens like palak, sarso, methi, and bath and follow a farm-to-table approach. One of our signature offerings—the Immunity Booster Shot—is a blend of these leaves with ginger, turmeric, and lemon, designed to enhance vitality and support immune health.”

Heirloom Tomato and Burrata from Novotel Mumbai International Airport in Mumabai

Salads are the best way to get your greens in, it doesn’t have to be boring. Make a vibrant salad with a medley of flavours and textures, featuring crisp green apples, crunchy lettuce, colourful capsicum, nutritious sprouts, and sweet corn. Bineesh Krishna, Executive Chef, Niraamaya Retreats Samroha, Athirappilly, Kerala, adds creamy avocado to this wholesome meal to take it to a whole new level.

Old but gold

While giving a modern twist to old dishes might be trendy, it doesn’t mean the classics aren’t also popular. For Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed, executive chef of Tresind Mumbai and Chef Matteo Fracalossi, Executive Chef, Andaz Delhi, saag is mandatory during the winters. Chef Ahmed says, “Saaag will always be a crowd favourite. It is not confined to Punjab, but is made in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal, too.” Adding burrata to their saag, Chef Fracalossi says, “This is a signature dish perfect for special occasions. Its made with locally procured burrata cheese, spinach, mustard green, onion, garlic, chilli confit, and we serve with laccha paratha.”

Celebrating the local vegetation and cuisine, Chef Manoj Badbe, Demi chef de partie at Lotus Eco Beach Resort, Murud, Maharashtra, makes lal maath sabzi using red amaranth. He says, “This is a wholesome, flavorful, and traditional dish that celebrates the fresh produce. It is packed with nutrients and aromatic spices but is a simple preparation. It pairs wonderfully with chapati, bhakri, or rice.”

ForUpendra Gupta, Executive Sous Chef at The Orchid Hotel, Shimla, “Winter brings an abundance of nutritious and flavorful leafy greens, especially in rural areas. Among the most commonly used winter greens in villages are mustard leaves (sarson), radish leaves (mooli ke patte), spinach (palak), fenugreek (methi), spring onion (hara pyaaz), garlic leaves (lahsoon ke patte), pigweed (bathua), and amaranth (chaulai). These greens are incorporated into several traditional dishes that are both wholesome and delicious.” He uses these winter greens to make a simple preparation of methi and spring onion paratha, and mooli ke patte ka bhujia that can be served with Lahsoon Ke Patte Ki Chutney.

At Hyderabad's Terrāi, Corporate Chef Rizwan Khader is shinning a spotlight on typical Telangana cuisine. This means he is “transforming the traditional greens into innovative dishes while also staying rooted in tradition”.​ He adds, “We celebrate the role of wild greens in local cuisine, so during winter, Gongura (sorrel leaves) and Thota kura (amaranth) shine in dishes like Gongura Mamsum.” The tangy sorrel leaves are slow-cooked with lamb and make for a hearty and warming meal, while soya kurra fitters (pakoras made with Dil leaves) is also a favourite.

There is no dearth of recipes that can be created using traditional green leafy vegetables. However, there is a need to create awareness about them in all parts of the country and also share, what we may think is ‘run-of-the-mill’ or commonplace to your household, with the larger population.