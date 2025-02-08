Valentine's Week 2025: Embark on a luxurious tasting journey at Avartana, ITC Maurya

A show-stopping experience at Avartana manifests a distinguished culinary world, an augmented array of five guided degustation menus – Anika, Bela, Jiaa, Maya and Tara to choose from. Embark on an opulent adventure packed with flavours, creating seamless and memorable dining experiences

Avartana at ITC Maurya is a fine gastronomic symphony where both food and service come together and offer a unique blend of their skills. Handpicked for you and your partner, it is an exciting adventure for the senses while sipping an alluring selection of beverages infused with southern Indian spices.

Embark on an opulent adventure packed with flavours, creating seamless and memorable dining experiences—offering nuggets of information about back stories of the dish, its ingredients, techniques and trivia to the diner.

For something truly indulgent, the seven-course Maya in its glorious mysticism, nine-course Bela demonstrates the beauty of masterful works of art, eleven-course chef-driven Jiaa that warms your very soul- Chefs Inspiration, thirteen-course Anika exquisitely curated with grace, and thirteen-course Tara offering iconic presentations from the coast.

With Tara predominantly offering seafood, the other menus showcase a star-studded cast of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights and the choice of customisations to include dietary restrictions and preferences.

Book your table at Avartana where you and your special someone delve deep into the gastronomic marvels for a truly decadent date night. Soaring views from Avartana at the rooftop create the most gorgeous backdrop for your celebration.

Address: ITC Maurya, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi. For further details and table reservations, call on 011 2611 2233 / 9818056607

