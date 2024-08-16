Want to try authentic Turkish food? Chefs from Istanbul curate a special menu at a food festival in Mumbai

Love Turkish food? Take a gastronomic journey through Turkey’s finest flavours with a curated menu by chef Ugur Karakuluç and chef Ahmet Yılmaz from Istanbul, Turkey. With delectable Turkish delights like Lamb Tandoori from the Akşehir region, prepared with lamb, onion, tomato, potato and peppers, Traditional Pilaf, a Turkish dish of a ritual quality, which will provide a flavourful experience to your palate. Enjoy the Eggplant Moussaka, made with tender slices of roasted eggplant, a rich and flavourful meat sauce and a creamy and nutty bechamel sauce. The Turkish spread; (right) the chefs from Instanbul(Photos: HTBS)

Indulge in a sweet symphony of flavours with varieties of crisp, moist, sweet, and lightly fragrant Baklavas, a traditional Mediterranean dessert made with layers of phyllo dough (very thin pieces of pastry) filled with chopped nuts and Kemalpasa, a Turkish cheese dessert featuring a dough of flour, unsalted cheese, semolina, egg, water and baking powder, along with other desserts. Finish off the meal with the Turkish Coffee, prepared in a cezve using very finely grounded coffee beans without filtering.

What: Turkish Food Festival

Where: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

When: On till August 25

Timing: 7pm to 11pm