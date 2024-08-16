 Want to try authentic Turkish food? Chefs from Istanbul curate a special menu at a food festival in Mumbai - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want to try authentic Turkish food? Chefs from Istanbul curate a special menu at a food festival in Mumbai

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 16, 2024 03:13 PM IST

With delectable delights curated by two Turkish chefs, indulge in a lavish spread at this food festival.

Love Turkish food? Take a gastronomic journey through Turkey’s finest flavours with a curated menu by chef Ugur Karakuluç and chef Ahmet Yılmaz from Istanbul, Turkey. With delectable Turkish delights like Lamb Tandoori from the Akşehir region, prepared with lamb, onion, tomato, potato and peppers, Traditional Pilaf, a Turkish dish of a ritual quality, which will provide a flavourful experience to your palate. Enjoy the Eggplant Moussaka, made with tender slices of roasted eggplant, a rich and flavourful meat sauce and a creamy and nutty bechamel sauce. 

The Turkish spread; (right) the chefs from Instanbul(Photos: HTBS)
The Turkish spread; (right) the chefs from Instanbul(Photos: HTBS)

Indulge in a sweet symphony of flavours with varieties of crisp, moist, sweet, and lightly fragrant Baklavas, a traditional Mediterranean dessert made with layers of phyllo dough (very thin pieces of pastry) filled with chopped nuts and Kemalpasa, a Turkish cheese dessert featuring a dough of flour, unsalted cheese, semolina, egg, water and baking powder, along with other desserts. Finish off the meal with the Turkish Coffee, prepared in a cezve using very finely grounded coffee beans without filtering.

What: Turkish Food Festival

Where: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

When: On till August 25

Timing: 7pm to 11pm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Want to try authentic Turkish food? Chefs from Istanbul curate a special menu at a food festival in Mumbai
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On