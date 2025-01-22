What is Suntala Sadheko? Nepal’s zesty orange chaat that will blow your desi taste buds away; here's how to make it

If you're a foodie with a penchant for surprising, yet delightful flavor combinations, then Suntala Sadheko will quickly steal your heart. This vibrant and zesty chaat dish hails from the hilly regions of Nepal and brings together an unexpected medley of ingredients that will have your taste buds dancing. The star of the dish? A humble orange, transformed into something utterly irresistible. Suntala sadheko

Suntala Sadheko, or Nepali orange chaat, is a wintertime favourite and one of the most captivating aspects of this delightful orange chaat is how its flavours unfold with each bite. You’ll first taste the sweetness of the orange, followed by the richness of smooth dahi, creating a creamy texture that contrasts beautifully with the vibrant tang of citrus. But just as you’re settling into this harmony, the dish surprises you with a rush of spice — the cumin, green chilies, and a hint of fat cut through the sweetness in a way that will make you want to ravish the dish. The finishing touch comes from the fenugreek seeds, which bring an earthy crunch and a subtle bitterness that rounds out the dish perfectly.

In Nepal, Suntala Sadheko is commonly enjoyed in the colder months, when fresh citrus fruits like mandarins, pomelos and sweet oranges are in abundance. It’s a snack that’s easy to prepare, yet feels like a special treat every time. Though the preparation is simple, there’s an art to perfecting this dish. One key tip is to be careful with the mustard oil. If overheated, the spices can burn, ruining the dish’s delicate balance of flavours. But with a little care and the right ingredients, you can recreate this delicious chaat at home and enjoy a taste of Nepal in every bite. Here's how to make it:

Ingredients: 3 sultana oranges, 5 garlic cloves, 3 green chillies, a pinch of black rock salt, 2 tbsp curd (yoghurt), 1 tsp mustard oil, a pinch of fenugreek seeds (methi), sugar to taste, salt to taste

Recipe: Start by washing and peeling the oranges, then carefully remove the fruit pulp. Peel the garlic and remove the stalks from the green chillies. Grind the garlic and chillies with a pinch of salt, then mix this paste with the orange pulp. Add a little rock salt and sugar to taste, adjusting as required. In a small pan, heat the mustard oil and temper the fenugreek seeds until they release their aroma, being careful not to burn them. Pour the tempered oil over the marinated orange mixture and give it a good stir. Finally, mix in the curd to add a creamy, tangy contrast to the dish. Serve immediately and enjoy the burst of flavours!

The next time you're craving something bold and unexpected, whip up some Suntala Sadheko. It may just become your new favourite way to enjoy oranges!