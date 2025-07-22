Mango Day special: This sweet and spicy mango chilli sauce will be a savoury hit!

It's Mango Day! Give this savoury mango glaze a shot on Mango Day!

The sheer joy a juicy bite of this fruit can bring on bothersome and humid days is unmatched. After all, it's not the king of fruits for no reason. That being said, it's high time we look beyond the purview of the mango as is. Teeming with potential to be a savoury delight, this sweet and spicy mango sauce recipe is the perfect first step in that direction. Follow the recipe below!

Sweet and spicy mango sauce

Ingredients: Ripe mangoes - 2, red chilli flakes - 1tbsp, garlic cloves - 2, sugar - 1/2 cup, vinegar - 2tbsp, cornstarch - 1tsp, olive oil - 1tbsp, water - 1/4 cup, black salt - 1/2tsp, ginger piece - 1/2 inch

Method: Peel and roughly chop the mangoes. Add them to the blender along with half the ginger. Blend until smooth. Finely chop the garlic and remaining ginger. Now in a pot or a pan, add oil. Once hot, add in the chopped garlic and ginger. Sauté it on slow to medium heat for a minute until translucent or the raw smell of ginger dissipates. Now add the pureed mangoes, chilli flakes and mix. Cook for a minute. Now add in the sugar, vinegar, salt and half the water. Cook it for 2 to 3 minutes. Now mix in the cornstarch with the remaining water and add it in the above mix. Cook it for a further 2 to 3 minutes until you get the desired consistency. More cornstarch can be added to make it thicker, though a teaspoon should be the perfect amount. Let it cool completely and transfer to an air tight container. Store this sweet and spicy sticky sauce in a container and use as is or even as a glaze for roasting.

(recipe from Cook with Renu)

Are you ready for your mango hour to get finger-lickin-good?