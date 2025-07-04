Wimbledon 2025 inspires unique desserts and drinks across England's restaurants

With the Wimbledon tournament running currently, the sport is not just limited to the court anymore, but has moved to the kitchens as well. Several restaurants have geared up across England to serve special Wimbledon-inspired menus featuring tennis-ball-inspired tarts and cakes and special cocktails to celebrate the season. Wimbledon inspires unique desserts and drinks across England's restaurants

Great Scotland Yard Hotel, London

They are serving a menu inspired by the sport, featuring dishes like Asparagus, Rocket, and Lemon Quiche, the classic Prawn Cocktail, and Avocado Roll. All the delicacies have been given a tennis-inspired shape to be on theme.

Claridge’s Hotel, Mayfair, London

They have created tennis ball-inspired sweet delicacies for the guests visiting during the Wimbledon week.

The Connaught, Mayfair, London

The place is keeping the tradition of serving strawberries and cream during the tournament with their dessert menu. They have prepared a tennis ball, strawberry tarts and cakes.

Gooey, Manchester

They have come up with strawberries and cream-filled Italian Maritozzi buns, topped with white chocolate tennis rackets.

Bluebird Chelsea, London

For the visitors, they have introduced special courtside-inspired desserts along with special drinks like Mirabeau gin and tonics, and a cocktail called match point.

The Hummingbird Bakery, London

They have a special Tennis Cupcake Selection Box with 3 vanilla and 3 chocolate cupcakes topped with a swirl of pastel yellow buttercream, white sugar pearls and ace tennis-themed decorations.

L’ETO, London

During the tournament, they are serving several desserts like match point tart, wimbledonwhirl and ice cream macaron cake.