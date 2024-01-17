Winter wellness: Eating habits to sidestep for weight management

Weight gain during winter can be influenced by various factors, including changes in dietary habits, physical activity levels, and metabolic responses to colder temperatures. Here's a list of eating habits that can cause weight gain during winter season: For representational purpose

High-Calorie Comfort Foods:

During winter, people often crave warm and comforting foods, which may include calorie-dense options such as creamy soups, rich stews, and hearty casseroles. People also tend to overindulge in foods like gajak & warm desserts like halwas etc. These foods can contribute to an excess of calories.

Holiday Season Indulgences:

Winter is associated with holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, where traditional meals tend to be rich and indulgent. Frequent celebrations and gatherings can lead to overeating and consuming more calories than usual.

Increased Consumption of Processed Foods:

Winter can sometimes result in a higher intake of processed and convenience foods, which are often high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories. Relying more on ready to eat items is one of the major causes of weight gain in winters too.

Less Intake of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables:

Many people prefer to avoid eating salads and fruits in winter. This also leads to less fiber intake and relying more on processed and convenience foods.

Cravings for Sweet and Sugary Foods:

Some people may experience increased cravings for sweets and sugary snacks during winter, possibly due to hormonal changes or the body's natural response to colder temperatures. Consuming excess sugar can contribute to weight gain.

Increased Alcohol Consumption:

The holiday season often involves socializing and festive gatherings, where alcohol consumption may rise. Alcoholic beverages can be high in calories and contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess.

- Inputs by nutritionist Archana Batra