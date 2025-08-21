World Plant Milk Day | Up and upward on a healthy journey with plant-based milks

From oat and almond to soy and coconut milk, plant-based milks are no longer niche. Once the go-to for vegans and the lactose-intolerant, these non-dairy alternatives are now a staple for the health-conscious- Almond, soy, and oat milk are some popular plant-based milks(Photo: Adobe Stock)

On World Plant Milk Day, August 22, we explore how this creamy trend is reshaping what we pour into our morning coffee and cereal bowls.

Plant-based milks offer nutritious alternatives for creating wholesome traditional desserts(Photo: Adobe Stock)

A surge in demand

Indian and global stars going vegan are driving the demand for plant-based milks.

In India, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh have brought increased attention to vegan lifestyles.

According to Future Market Insights, the global plant-based milk market is projected to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2025 to USD 52.4 billion by 2035.

“Environmental and ethical considerations, including avoiding the animal exploitation inherent in the dairy industry, have also emerged as significant factors,” says Sachin Rajvansh, nutritionist and advanced Iyengar yoga practitioner.

He adds, “More than fad the benefits can be felt from inside as per yog perspective. The satisfaction of not harming animals gives deep satisfaction. Plant-based milks (especially almond, oat, coconut) are seen as more satvik compared to animal milk, which is often linked with heaviness, lethargy, or attachment. Satvik food supports clarity of mind, balance, and spiritual practice.”

Tastier options

Healthier and more sustainable, plant-based milks have become a staple in hotel kitchens too. “We offer soy, oat, and more on request—driven by a global shift toward healthier choices,” says Novotel Goa Panjim’s executive chef Dinesh Rana.

He has even curated a special menu for this. “From oat milk lattes to coconut-milk infused desserts and almond-based smoothies, we are giving classics a wholesome twist — it’s a lifestyle that’s kinder to health and the planet,” says Rana.

Chefs are adding new flavours and patrons are lapping it up. “Delicacies like Strawberry Chia Seed Pudding, Berry Overnight Oats, Spinach Smoothie, Vegan Smoothie Bowl, Soy Milk Ice Mocha, Almond Milk Cappuccino, and Coconut Milk Ice Mocha are dishes that patrons have started demanding,” says Jitendra Singh, Fairfield by Marriott F&B manager.

“As per brand compliance we have a mandate to keep soya or almond milk items and mention milk-type use. It’s a healthy trend and I have witnessed its growth,” he adds.