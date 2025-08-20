You're not a real chaat lover unless you've tried this Nepalese Gillo Chatpate; here's how to make it

If you’ve ever strolled through the bustling streets of Nepal, chances are you’ve spotted a vendor tossing together bowls of fiery, crunchy goodness that locals call gillo chatpate. It’s one of those snacks that doesn’t just satisfy your hunger but also hooks you with its bold flavours and irresistible textures. Think of it as Nepal’s answer to chaat — only sharper, spicier, and without the creamy curd or sweet chutneys that dominate the North Indian style. Instead, this one is all about roasted corn kernels (gilo) and an explosion of salty, sour, and spicy notes that come together in the most addictive way possible. Nepalese Gillo Chatpate

What makes gillo chatpate stand out is the balance of fresh vegetables, tangy chutney, crunchy snacks, and that final squeeze of lemon juice. It’s a dish that celebrates simplicity but still manages to pack in layers of flavour with every bite. The best part? You don’t have to travel to Kathmandu’s street corners to enjoy it — you can easily recreate it in your own kitchen. This recipe is from Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia.

Ingredients:

For the chutney: 1 raw mango, 1 tomato, 1 onion, 3 to 4 cloves garlic, 3 green chillies, 1 tsp Kashmiri Lal mirch powder, salt to taste

For the chatpate: 2 cups puffed rice, 1 cup roasted channa, 1 cup roasted peanuts, 1 cup roasted green peas, 1 cup spicy Dalmutt, 1 packet Wai Wai, 1 packet Kurkure, fry chips, chopped onion, green chilies, tomato, cucumber, boiled potatoes, ½ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves, black salt to taste, 1 cup lemon juice

Method:

To begin, prepare a tangy chutney that will tie the entire dish together. In a pan, cook 1 raw mango, 1 tomato, 1 onion, 3 to 4 cloves of garlic, and 3 green chilies for about five minutes until softened. Blend this into a smooth paste, seasoning it with 1 tsp Kashmiri Lal mirch powder and a pinch of salt. This chutney forms the spicy-tangy base of your chatpate.

Next comes the fun part — assembling the mix. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups puffed rice, 1 cup roasted channa, 1 cup roasted peanuts, 1 cup roasted green peas, 1 cup spicy Dalmutt, 1 packet Wai Wai, 1 packet Kurkure, and a handful of fry chips. Toss in chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, boiled potatoes, and green chilies for freshness and crunch. Add half a cup of chopped coriander leaves, sprinkle some black salt, and then pour over the chutney you made earlier. Finally, finish with the juice of one lemon (or more if you like it extra tangy), and mix everything thoroughly with your hands — the traditional way to make sure the flavours blend beautifully.

The result? A snack that’s crunchy, spicy, tangy and refreshingly different from anything else. Whether you’re planning a quick evening bite or a fun party snack, Nepali-style gillo chatpate will always be the star of the table.