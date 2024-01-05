close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity High Spirits / An ant-tastic cocktail, literally?

An ant-tastic cocktail, literally?

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 04:08 PM IST

In a viral Instagram video, Nitin Tewari bartender and content shows how to mak

An Instagram video has gone viral that shows a strange cocktail with black ants as a garnish. Reactions to the unique drink have been divided. Instagram content producer Nitin Tewari explores the nation, sharing unique and well-known cocktails from each location he visits. In a recent video, he featured a unique drink he sampled in Mumbai: a cocktail topped with black ants.

The video shows Tiwari's reaction as he tries the cocktail, and it starts out with a glass full of a white beverage. Interestingly, there are a few black ants at the side of the glass.

Since it was posted a few months ago, the video has received a lot of likes and comments, with some saying they would love to try the drink and others saying it is a “Big No.” A few people have even asked for the recipe.

