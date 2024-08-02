Fancy some banana beer? From snake venom to chilli peppers: The wackiest beer flavours to savour this Beer Day
As International Beer Day is celebrated the world over today, let's round up some of the wackiest flavoured beers up for grabs
Is a beer your go-to order when heading out to a bar? Well you can't really call yourself a true-blue beer enthusiast unless you are willing to at least try and savour some of the craziest concoctions out there in the market. From the odd banana beer to the deadly chilli pepper pint, these are some of the most interesting flavours you could consider dabbling with today, in ode to your love for beer.
Banana beer
Banana beer is straightforward. It's a heady concoction made from fermented, mashed bananas. The alcohol content for this can vary anywhere between 5 per cent to 15 per cent. The roots for this interesting flavour profile actually go back to East Africa with the method having been perfected over time.
Snake venom beer
Snake venom beer is touted to be among the strongest beers in the world, if not the strongest. If you believe you have a good drinking capacity, consider the 67.5 per-cent ABV it boasts of. Enough said.
Chilli pepper beer
This sadistic concoction has been rightly named 'Ghostface Killah', simply for how deadly the ingredient list seems. With wheat ale as base, Ghostface has ghost pepper, serrano, jalapeno, habanero, Fresno, and Anaheim peppers. Now just try and imagine this with the fizzy kick of a cold swig of the bottle. 'Killah' we say!
Bacon beer
Right off the bat, this one's a misnomer and there's a little bit of a history to it. Up until the 19th century, all beers had a meaty taste to them owing to the barley for the beer being dried over open flames. The smoke is what would cultivate this flavour profile. As the method of brewing beer evolved to omit the smoke, the bacon-y feel too exited the beer scene. However, some breweries still honour the original method, creating something like time capsules in bottles.
Pookie edition: Marshmallow beer
If the list above was a little too crazy for your taste, you can always go the sweeter route. In enters the Lucky Charms beer. The exciting flavour profile comprises of literal marshmallows and cereal. As a matter of fact, this is the perfect antidote to the morning-after for a night of drinking.
Weekend vibes anyone?