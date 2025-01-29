CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk says ‘I will never quit diet coke’; internet users react

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his love for Diet Coke. He shared that he tried drinking less of it for a month but didn’t see any benefits. Elon Musk has shared his love for Diet Coke. (Source: X)

Instead, he joked that his health stayed the same, he felt less happy, and he lost his only source of joy. Musk ended the post with, "JK (just kidding) I will never quit DC (Diet Coke)," showing how much he loves the drink.

The post quickly went viral, sparking many reactions from social media user.

Many fans agreed with Musk’s sentiments, expressing their own love for Diet Coke. One user said, “Diet Coke is a drink from the gods. Why does it taste so good?”

Another added, “Finally, someone who understands the true greatness of Diet Coke.”

However, some social media users also raised concerns about the excessive consumption of the beverage.

“Too much Diet Coke is not good for you, Elon. Try drinking more water!” one user advised.

Another joked, “Elon Musk can build rockets but can’t quit Diet Coke—relatable.”