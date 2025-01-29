Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk says ‘I will never quit diet coke’; internet users react

ByKriti Shukla
Jan 29, 2025 05:41 PM IST

The post quickly went viral, sparking many reactions from social media users all over

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his love for Diet Coke. He shared that he tried drinking less of it for a month but didn’t see any benefits.

Elon Musk has shared his love for Diet Coke. (Source: X)
Elon Musk has shared his love for Diet Coke. (Source: X)

Instead, he joked that his health stayed the same, he felt less happy, and he lost his only source of joy. Musk ended the post with, "JK (just kidding) I will never quit DC (Diet Coke)," showing how much he loves the drink.

The post quickly went viral, sparking many reactions from social media user.

Many fans agreed with Musk’s sentiments, expressing their own love for Diet Coke. One user said, “Diet Coke is a drink from the gods. Why does it taste so good?”

Another added, “Finally, someone who understands the true greatness of Diet Coke.”

However, some social media users also raised concerns about the excessive consumption of the beverage.

“Too much Diet Coke is not good for you, Elon. Try drinking more water!” one user advised.

Another joked, “Elon Musk can build rockets but can’t quit Diet Coke—relatable.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On