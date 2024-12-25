This hot buttered rum with a desi twist is the perfect boozy start to your cozy Christmas evening

Hosting today evening? We've probably caught you in a bit of a helter skelter situation. With the food, the drinks, the decor and the unavoidable chaos that usually entails hosting a party, the recipe we have in store will take a whole chunk of planning palpitations off your loaded Christmas plate. For all the adults coming over, there won't be one frown in the room as you serve up this warm, flavourful glass of goodness. After all, who doesn't love a good old winter classic, that too warm? Hot buttered rum then, is as classic as it gets for the winter months. Now add a desi dash to it, and you've got yourself something your party circle will be talking about long after they've bid you goodbye for the night. The only thing you need to be worrying about then, is running out of rum! This winter classic drink with a desi twist is the perfect glass to nurse through your Christmas evening(Photos: iStock, Amazing Food Made Easy)

(Desi) Hot buttered rum

Ingredients: Jamaican rum - 30 ml, coconut rum - 15 ml, all-spice dram - 15 ml, freshly brewed chai - 120 ml, garam masala butter mix - 1 to 2 tbsps; for the garam masala butter mix — softened butter - 4 tbsps, brown sugar - 1/4 cup, garam masala - 3/4 tsp, cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp, cayenne pepper - a sprinkle, salt - to taste

Method: For the garam masala butter mix, cream the butter and sugar before adding the spices and salt. For the buttered rum, heat a mug before adding the rum in. Add the garam masala butter mix and relish.

(recipe from Cocktail Contessa)

Wondering what to much on as you nurse your glass? Be sure to check out the Gen Z approved Christmas spread, as fuss-free as this drink. Loaded fries, crispy fried chicken and cheesecake slices sure do feel like the perfect accompaniment to the very flavourful hot buttered rum you'll be boiling up.

We wish you a very Merry Christmas!