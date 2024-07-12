For Michelada Day, say cheers and chug with this spicy Mexican beer cocktail

A chilled beer is a perfect refresher on any day or in any kind of weather. But if you want to take the perfect beer up a notch, try Mexco's Michelada. Known for its distinct, tangy notes, the Michelada is a staple of Mexican drinking culture. A heady combination of beer, lime juice, various spices and chilli-based sauces, the origins of this cocktail can be traced back to the 1960s. Michelada is a spicy beer based cocktail(Adobe stock )

The term “Michelada” is derived from Michael Ésper, who began to ask for lime, salt, and ice in his beer in a sports club in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Soon, patrons began to ask for “Michael’s lemonade”, and this classic drink began being called “Michelada” for short. Sauces were added over time for an extra flavourful kick. Now, different regions of Mexico have created a unique version of this staple, versatile drink. Sauces such as Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, Tajín and even Maggi sauce are added to Michelada drinks in Mexico.

The Michelada has had much influence on Mexican drinking culture. Not only is it favoured in casual bars and beach spots, but also in upscale eateries and even family gatherings. For this Michelada Day today, here are two recipes for this classic Mexican beer cocktail to freshen up your day.

A virgin Michelada

Inputs by Akash Singh, Beverage manager, Pompa, Mumbai

90ml - Tomato

5ml - House hot sauce

Tajin salt to taste

10ml - Light soy sauce

5ml - Agave nectar

5ml - Horseradish sauce

5ml - Worcestershire sauce

15ml - Lime

120ml - Zero ABV Beer

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add all the ingredients, except for the beer.

Add ice to the shaker and mix it using the throwing technique.

Salt the rim.

Pour the mixture over ice in a baseless highball glass and top it up with beer.

Garnish with olives and a sprig of fresh celery.

The Michelada Cocktail

Inputs by Biswajit Roy, Beverage Manager at Geist Brewing Co., Bengaluru

The Michelada cocktail

Ingredients:

· 90 ml - Beer

· 5 ml - Worcestershire Sauce

· 60 ml - Tomato Juice

· 30 ml - Lime

· 5 drops Tabasco Sauce

· Cayenne pepper

· Salt

Method:

· In a highball glass filled with ice, pour Geist Witty Wit, Worcestershire sauce, tomato juice, lime juice, and drops of Tabasco sauce.

· Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and salt.

· Gently stir to combine all ingredients and ensure the spices are well mixed.

· Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

By Samiksha Kasyap