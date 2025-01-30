Galentine's Day special: Sugar Cookie Martini is a perfect toast to your girl squad

Galentine’s Day which falls on February 13 is all about celebrating female friendships and what better way to do that than with a festive cocktail? This martini is a great way to celebrate a Galentine’s party.

The Sugar Cookie Martini is a delicious and fun drink that brings sweetness to your girls' night in. With its creamy texture, nutty undertones, and a hint of pink, this cocktail is perfect for toasting with your best friends.

It combines Irish cream liqueur, vanilla vodka, amaretto, and almond milk for a smooth, dessert-like flavour. The addition of pink food dye gives it a charming, pastel touch, making it a great fit for the occasion.

How to make it?

To prepare, start by filling a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 45 ml of Irish cream liqueur, 30 ml of vanilla vodka, 15 ml of amaretto, and 60 ml of almond milk. Shake well until the mixture is chilled. Strain the drink into a martini glass and stir in a drop of pink food dye for festive colour.

For an extra touch, rim the glass with sugar or colourful sprinkles before pouring the cocktail.