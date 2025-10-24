Taste of Diamonds: Why the world's most expensive bottle of bubbly costs a fortune and then some

If a bottle of sparkling nectar is nicknamed 'drink of the Gods', it's safe to say that the zeros on it's price tag will carry the weight of the world with them — 6 to be precise. Launched in 2013 and priced at a whooping $1.8 million dollars, the Goût de Diamants luxury pour proudly holds the crown for the most expensive champagne in the world. Produced in the Grand East Region of France, the champagne is classified as a 'Grand Cru', in ode to the excellent quality of grapes used. The notes? Floral freshness cascading through an almost-velvety texture. The world's most expensive bottle of champagne, is dripping in gold and diamonds — literally (Photo: Pinterest)

Billionaire build Now a regular bottle of Goût de Diamants champagne lands anywhere between $200 to $300, an understandably fair price for a bottle of bubbly. The exclusive buy we're talking about here though, costs a fortune and then some, for a reason — it's build.

The one of a kind bottle for the Taste of Diamonds was made by the famous designer Alexander Amosu and continues to be an absolute vision when it comes to luxe maximalism. Swarovski crystals make up the centre of the Superman-style diamond-shaped logo, with a solid casing of white gold to raise it, 48 grams on the label and 19 grams on the diamond itself. An additional little tidbit is that the label of the bottle comes engraved with the name of it's owner. Truly big money stuff.

All of this to say, the world's most expensive champagne is dripping in gold and diamonds — literally.

Does 'most expensive' mean 'best'? Luxury, despite all the very real paraphernalia and weighty price tags, is a state of mind. So if (lucky) you has close to $2 million dollars to spill on a bottle and you fully believe the cost justifies itself, well, that's that. But from the perspective of somebody who wants a cent-for-cent bang for buck, is the Taste of Diamond the best bottle of bubbly in the world? The World Champagne Awards throw up a different name — the Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, all the way from France. The price tag? A humble $67. Other popular picks in the champagne-verse include vintage players like Dom Pérignon, Lap, Cristal Vinothèque 1999, Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque 2002, Champagne Salon and the Armand De Brignac.

So to answer this question, it's all a matter of perspective.

Will you be popping some bubbly today?