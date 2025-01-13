Gur + booze is a combination you cannot refuse; here are 3 jaggery infused cocktail recipes to warm you up this winter

With the chill of winter setting in, what better way to unwind than with a novel yet indulgent cocktail? If you've never tried gur with your liquor, you've been missing out! This one ingredient can make a world of difference; not only does it help reduce stress and anxiety, it's a rich wholesome alternative to sweet syrups and sugar. Why not mix it up with your liquor of choice for the ultimate sweet treat after a hectic day at the office? Let’s get stirring! Gur cocktails

Aam Panna Jaggery Cocktail

Missing the sweet, tangy flavour of mangoes during these cold months? This aam panna jaggery cocktail combines the refreshing taste of raw mangoes with the earthy sweetness of jaggery and a punch of tequila.

Aam panna jaggery cocktail(Foodie Trail)

Ingredients: 90 ml tequila (2 shots), 1 raw mango, 1 tsp powdered jaggery, 2 tsps lime juice, Pinch of black salt

For garnishing: Raw mango slice sprinkled with chilli powder (optional)

Recipe: Add 2 tsps of boiling hot water to the powdered jaggery and mix well to create the jaggery syrup. The next step is to peel and roughly chop the mango, then grind it with 2-3 tbsps of water. Strain the pulp. For one cocktail, combine 2 tsps of mango pulp, 1 tsp of jaggery syrup, 45 ml tequila, a pinch of black salt, and 1 tsp lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well to combine. Then, skewer three thin slices of raw mango on a toothpick and sprinkle with chilli powder. Add ice, place the toothpick across the top of the glass, pour the mixture into the glass and top with soda. Stir and serve.

Jaggergin

If you’re not a fan of overly sweet cocktails but still want to enjoy the natural goodness of jaggery, this Jaggergin will hit the spot. It's light sweetness and clean flavours are perfect for those who enjoy a more subtle drink.

Jaggergin

Ingredients: ½ cup jaggery water (filtrate), 30 ml gin (or white rum or vodka), Water (according to taste)

Recipe: To prepare the jaggery water, soak jaggery pieces in water for a while, then strain the mixture. You’ll be left with a sweetened, brown liquid (jaggery filtrate). Pour 30 ml of gin (or your preferred spirit) into a glass. Add the jaggery filtrate and dilute with water to your desired level. Stir well and serve chilled.

Calcutta Bourbon Julep

For something a little more sophisticated, the Calcutta Bourbon Julep brings together the rich flavours of nolen gur syrup with the boldness of Bourbon whiskey. The perfect drink to set the mood and cosy up with.

Calcutta Bourbon Julep

Ingredients: 50 ml Bourbon whiskey, 20 ml nolen gur syrup, fresh orange chunks (half an orange), handful of fresh basil leaves, freshly squeezed lime juice, cracked ice

Recipe: In a flat-bottomed glass, muddle together the bourbon, nolen gur syrup, fresh orange chunks, basil leaves, and a squeeze of lime juice. Pour the muddled mixture into a 250 ml cocktail glass filled with cracked ice. Stir for 10-14 seconds to chill. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and a slice of orange. Serve and enjoy the smoky-sweet blend of flavours in this refined drink.

These jaggery cocktails are sure to sweeten up your cold winter evenings!