How to drink smart: Your ultimate guide to low calorie cocktails and mixers

Health-conscious diners, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly becoming mindful of their fitness goals and are keen to go for lighter, healthier drinking alternatives. These choices reflect an evolving trend in the hospitality industry

Experts say that whether it's opting for sparkling water or soda over sugary mixers, or choosing natural sweeteners such as agave or fresh citrus juice instead of syrups, these choices reflect an evolving trend in the hospitality industry.

According to a report from international data analytics firm Global Data, published in Top Trends in Alcoholic Beverages 2023, health and wellness became the primary factors influencing consumers' choices when purchasing alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, many other reports also that suggest that Gen Z is drinking less compared to previous generations. Berenberg Research highlights that, on average, Gen Zs are consuming 20 percent less alcohol per capita than millennials did at the same age.

Rahul Singh, senior vice president, Pubs Vertical, Bira 91 shares the brand has made intentional moves to go for a healthier choice. He says, “We have consciously made efforts at reducing the use of syrups at the bars, thus keeping our offerings fresh, flavourful and health-forward.”

Singh also adds that understanding calorie counts helps guests make informed choices.

Another expert Kishor Singh Rawat, head mixologist at Underdoggs India reveals that the demand for low-calorie cocktails and beverages is growing significantly. He says, “Consumers—especially expats and health-conscious individuals are increasingly mindful of their health and fitness goals.”

In response, the brand has come up with “skinny” cocktail options that use fresh ingredients and natural sweeteners to align with these trends.

The bar team at Basko in Noida also stated that many guests are looking for healthier alternatives that align with wellness trends. Additionally, the eatery also serves customised low-calorie cocktails as per requests to cater to guests’ preferences and dietary needs.

So, how do you make a smart yet healthy choice and opt for a low-calorie drink or a cocktail? Here's the ultimate guide for you!

Breakdown of standard servings and their approximate calorie content:

● 30 ml scotch or whiskey: ~70 calories

● 30 ml vodka: ~65 calories

● 30 ml gin: ~65 calories

● 30 ml rum: ~65 calories

● 30 ml tequila: ~70 calories

● 150 ml dry white or red wine: ~120 calories

Calorie count of classic cocktails:

● Margarita: Tequila, lime juice, and a small amount of orange liqueur. Serving size is 120 ml, with approximately 168 calories.

● Mojito: White rum, fresh mint, fresh lime, soda water, and a small amount of Demerara sugar. Serving size is 200 ml, with approximately 175 calories.

● Whiskey Sour: Made with whiskey, lemon juice, and a small amount of simple syrup. Serving size is 150 ml, with approximately 210 calories.

● Old Fashioned: Prepared with whiskey, sugar, Angostura bitters. Approximately 150 calories.

● French 75: Made with sparkling wine, gin, lemon and sugar syrup, has close to 140-160 calories.

Alternatives to sweeteners and flavouring

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, says, “Natural sweeteners like stevia, monk fruit, and agave are excellent alternatives to refined sugars, offering lower calorie options while maintaining sweetness.”

She adds, “Fresh herbs (mint, basil), fruits (lime, berries), and spices (cinnamon, ginger) can enhance flavours without extra calories.”

Low-calorie mixers:

Rashi Chahal, senior nutritionist, La femme, shares:

• Coke Zero – 0 cal/100ml

• Pepsi Black – 0 cal/100ml

• Svami Tonic Water – 23 cal/100ml

• Sepoy & Co Tonic Water – 22 cal/100ml

• Schweppes Indian Tonic Water (with sugar) – 37 cal/100ml

• Soda Water (Club Soda) – 0 cal/100ml (Preferred choice)

• Schweppes Ginger Ale – 33 cal/100ml

• Malaki Ginger Ale – 1 cal/100ml

• Sepoy Ginger Ale – 20 cal/100ml

She also adds that floral water like rose water or lavender water provide delicate, aromatic undertones, ideal for floral-themed drinks. And coconut water (19 cal/100ml) is a naturally hydrating liquid is a great substitute for sugary mixers and adds a mild, tropical flavour.