If you’re not biting tequila out of a juicy watermelon wedge this year, are you even living your best life? Read recipe

Hot take: shots are so last year. The days of downing spicy, unpleasant liquor from a glass are officially over. If you’re not biting tequila out of a juicy watermelon wedge this year, are you even living your best life? It’s time to level up your Galentine’s game with these Watermelon-Paloma Jello Wedges, because what’s more fun than a fruit-filled fiesta that gets you tipsy and keeps things chic? These jiggly, boozy treats serve up fun with every bite and it's not just about getting the party started — it's about making sure you look cute. This recipe is from The Hunger Diaries and here's how you do it. 2025 is all about eating your tequila out of fruit rinds

Ingredients: 1 watermelon (yes, we’re doing it big), gelatin, ½ cup unflavored, unsweetened collagen (because why not throw in some extra glow?), tequila (be generous with it), ¼ cup lime juice (get that zing), ¼ cup chia seeds (we’re fancy like that), pinch of salt (don’t skip it, adds the perfect touch)

Recipe: Start by prepping the fruit: Cut off about 1 inch from the top of your watermelon and a sliver from the bottom so it sits flat. You don’t want any leaking disasters. Make sure the top cut is level, so the whole thing looks Instagram-worthy when you pour in your concoction.

Next, make the mix: Scoop out the fruit from the melon and blend it until smooth. If you’re feeling extra fancy, use an immersion blender. Measure the watermelon puree you have, then pour it into a medium pot. Sprinkle the gelatin over the puree and let it bloom for about 10 minutes. Once that’s done, bring the mixture to a simmer. Turn off the heat and add the collagen, stirring until it dissolves like the drama you left in 2024. Now, pour in the tequila, lime juice, chia seeds, and a pinch of salt. Some edible glitter will really give it that Galentines glow. Give it one final stir to make sure everything is well combined.

For the final step, chill and slice: Pour the mix back into the watermelon rind, filling it all the way to the top. Cover it up and place it in the fridge to chill for 8 hours or overnight. Once it’s set, remove it from the fridge, slice it into wedges, and boom — you're ready to party.

PS: A little note on the tequila: You’ll want a 4:1 ratio of watermelon to tequila, but if you're feeling extra (and let’s face it, you always are), you can go for a 3:1 ratio. The choice is yours.

For the gelatin, each 1 cup of mix requires 2 pouches (2tbsps). So, if you end up with 6 cups of watermelon puree, you’ll need 1 ½ to 2 cups of tequila, along with ½ cup of lime juice and chia seeds. Collagen is optional, but why not glow while you go?

So, there you have it: watermelon jello shots that are way more fun than anything you were planning. This isn’t just a shot; it’s a statement. So go ahead, overload on fruit and tequila, and live your best, most fabulous life.