Indian chefs concoct exemplary coffee dishes, as the world finally notices filter coffee

Hot and sweet with a frothy top, Indian filter coffee aka Kaapi is a beloved drink that originates from the southern parts of India. Coffee grounds mixed with chicory (A woody herbaceous plant) are brewed in a dabara (metal coffee filter), and the concoction is mixed with milk and sugar to obtain this traditional drink. Recently, filter coffee earned international recognition when TasteAtlas ranked it second in the list of the best-rated coffee drinks in the world. Indian filter coffee aka Kaapi is a beloved drink that originates from the southern parts of India.(unsplash)

TasteAtlas ranked filter coffee second best caffine rink in the world(unsplash)

A little while ago, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a creative recipe for a chia seed pudding with filter coffee. So we spoke to chefs around the country to try and understand how they’ve been using this aromatic drink in their culinary creations.

Beyond the cup

Cocktails aren’t just about adding alcohol to a mixer to camouflage the strong taste. It is an experience, meant to be enjoyed and savoured. At TAT in Mumbai, founder Sumit Govind Sharma serves up two cocktails - Kote Du Cafe and Kaapi Martini - to guests who are upto experimenting. The former is a Coffee Washed Tequila, with the sweetness of Coconut, and combined the slight bitterness of Orange Marmalade. On the other hand, making the original espresso martini with filter kaapi, provided The kaapi martini.

Taking things one step ahead, Rahul Mehra, CEO & Co-Founder, Stranger & Sons, has come up with a ready-to-serve cocktail - FILTR. He says, “In a world where the classic Espresso Martini has become predictable, we wanted to break the mold. Hence, we took inspiration from the humble Filter coffee. Since We’ve always enjoyed making espresso martinis with Stranger & Sons gin as compared to with the more traditional vodka, we believe the botanicals and flavour profile of our gin truly add a whole new dimension and depth to this coveted cocktail.”

A sweet brew

Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed, corporate chef, Tresind, Mumbai, shares his inspiration: “I have this childhood memory of eating a cornetto, which is loaded with nuts and has the perfect addition of chocolate. We wanted to stretch the boundaries of filter coffee's depth, without sacrificing its flavour, by adding a miso.” They start with a rich chocolate mousse as the foundation, which is topped with a scoop of salted caramel and miso ice cream that brings together sweetness and savoury umami. Finally, the dessert is crowned with a Filter Coffee Cornetto.

In Bengaluru, at Hatti Kaapi, executive chef Sylvia Dsilva has a new filter coffee tart on her menu. “It is a decadent blend of rich flavours and textures, with a chocolate tart base that supports a smooth coffee cream and a light chocolate sponge. The coffee peanut praline adds a delightful crunch, while the Dulcey mousse finishes it.”

Giving an Indian flair to an international dessert, Miss Pinto dishes up a filter kaapi tiramisu that ”is a blend of tradition and local flavours”, says Anupam Dutta, Director of Operations. He adds, “This classic Italian dessert has a robust taste of filter coffee and the distinct character of Old Monk rum.”

This caffeinated beverage, made by pouring hot water over ground coffee and allowing gravity to pull the water through the coffee grounds, is a perfect swap for the espresso shot used in affogato, which is an Italian dessert. "At Grand Mercure Bengaluru, we bring a touch of heritage and innovation in our unique Filter Coffee Affogato, served in a traditional brass dabara set,” says Balachander Gvaneshwar, Director Food & Beverage. A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream is added to a cup, although adventurous some may choose butterscotch or chocolate. The aromatic coffee is poured over the ice cream, allowing the hot and cold elements to meld together.