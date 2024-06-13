Limoncello spritz on a hot day: Here's how you can make Limoncello at home

Whether it is a hot summer day, a brunch hang with the girls or a pre-game before you go on the town, a Limoncello-based cocktail is the answer to all your dilemmas. And for all the girlies, Limoncello should be your go-to drink. Pour out a glass of Limoncello spritz on a hot day(Instagram)

Finding its origins in the Southern regions of Italy, particularly the Amalfi Coast, the Sorrentine Peninsula, and the island of Capri, Limoncello is a traditional Italian liqueur primarily made from lemon peels that have been soaked in 95% alcohol (vodka). The reason behind making this drink is the large, aromatic lemons that are produced in these regions in excess. These lemons, known as Sfusato Amalfitano, are known for their large size, elongated shape, and thick, fragrant peel.

Make Limoncello at home

“The lemon peels are soaked in vodka for around four weeks and during this time, the alcohol extracts the essential oils from the lemon peel. At the end of the maceration period, a sugar syrup is added to bring the liqueur to drinking strength,” explains Pramod Abasaheb Desai. bar manager of Blabber All Day, Juhu, Mumbai.

You can make and store Limoncello made with fresh limes and enjoy it throughout the year(Instagram)

There’s a belief that limoncello has been made in these regions for over a century, by monks or fishermen, who used to drink it as a way to ward off colds.

A hot humid night calls for a refreshing tangy drink & limoncello is known for its bright, sweet, and tangy flavour, capturing the essence of fresh lemons. It is often enjoyed as a chilled digestif after meals. Its vibrant yellow colour and refreshing taste make it a popular choice for cocktails and desserts as well, shares Desai.

Shake one up!

To make a Limoncello Spritz, mix the limoncello with prosecco and a splash of soda water. Serve it over ice with a lemon slice and fresh mint leaves for a refreshing drink.

For a Limoncello Martini, shake together equal parts limoncello and vodka with a splash of triple sec. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Limoncello spritz(instagram)

A Limoncello Margarita is made by combining limoncello, tequila and fresh lime juice in a shaker with ice. Serve in a salt-rimmed glass with a slice of lime.

Whip up a Limoncello Collins, by mixing limoncello with gin, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Top it off with soda water and serve over ice with a lemon wheel.

Make a refreshing Limoncello Iced Tea by first brew a batch of strong black tea and letting it cool. Mix the tea with limoncello and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Serve over ice with a sprig of fresh basil or mint.