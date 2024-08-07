Liquid gold: World's most expensive beers

Beer, often considered a humble beverage compared to wines and champagnes, also has a luxurious side to it. Some brew drinks command insanely high prices, owing to their age, rarity, unique ingredients, or extraordinary production processes. These liquid golds are clearly the price of perfection. Samuel Adams Utopias Beer

The Veil Brewing Co. ‘Energy Energy’ Double Dry-Hopped IPA Beer is priced at ₹184,243

1. Holding the crown as the world's most expensive beer is The Veil Brewing Co. ‘Energy Energy’ Double Dry-Hopped IPA Beer. This luxury beer from Virginia, USA, commands a price of INR 184,243 at Marty's Fine Wines. This IPA offers a unique blend of flavors, including citric, grassy hops, and tropical fruits making it a coveted collector's item.

Utopias Beer carries a price tag of ₹50,000 for a 750ml bottle

2. Samuel Adams Utopias Beer with its limited availability is truly a connoisseur’s dream. This noncarbonated elixir boasts a complex flavor profile enriched with vanilla, leather, baked fruits, and rich caramel notes. The beer carries a price tag of INR 50,000 for a 750ml bottle at Beverly Hill Liquor & Wine, positioning it as a perfect choice for beer enthusiasts.

Tesla 'Gigabier' Beer comes at a price tag of ₹42000

3. Stepping into the realm of the unconventional luxury beers, Tesla 'Gigabier' Beer is a new entrant. This German beer, inspired by the Cybertruck, is a limited-edition offering with a price tag of 42000 INR. Its availability is restricted to Europe, adding to its allure.

Brouwerij Cantillon Drogone Lambic Beer is for approximately ₹20,000

4. Originating from Belgium, Brouwerij Cantillon Drogone Lambic Beer is another contender in the world of expensive brews. Available at Kogod Wine Merchant in San Diego for approximately INR 20,000, this liquid masterpiece offers a unique taste profile.

Goose Island Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout Beer is priced at ₹10,000 for a 750ml bottle

5. For those seeking a bold and intense experience, Goose Island Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout Beer, is another delight. With an opulent price of INR 10,000 for a 750ml bottle, the American gem's complex flavor profile, matured in bourbon barrels, contributes to its premium status.

These extraordinary beers represent the pinnacle of brewing, contributing to their exorbitant prices that only the affluent can afford. Each bottle is an art and each sip a divine luxury.