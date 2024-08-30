Mai Tai Day: A fruity, citrusy cocktail with two types of rum makes for a heady drink

A burst of fruity, citrusy flavours with a pretty gradient, Mai Tai makes for an Instagram-worthy drink. A sip of this tropical cocktail will immediately transport you to a beach. It gained fame due to the Tiki culture (an art movement that drew inspiration from the Polynesian, Melanesian and Micronesian cultures) in America, but has gone on to create a loyal fanbase, as mixologists around the world create interesting versions of it. The classic Mai Tai is a fruity, citrusy drink(Adobe Stock)

Calling it an “out-of-this-world experience for rum drinkers”, Mikhail Singh partner at Gallops, Mumbai, says, “It is made with a blend of dark and white rum, along with fresh lime juice, orange curaçao and orgeat syrup (a sweet syrup made from almonds, sugar, and rose or orange flower water).” This classic drink is served with a lime wedge, a sprig of mint, or a slice of pineapple as a garnish, alluding to its Hawaiian influence.

A journey through time

According to popular lore, the creation of this cocktail is attributed to Victor Bergeron, founder of the Trader Vic’s restaurant chain in 1944 in Oakland, California (USA). He says he served it to friends visiting from Tahiti and upon tasting it, one person exclaimed, “Maita'i roa ae!”, which means ‘Out of this world!’ in Tahitian, which is how the cocktail got its name, Mai Tai. However, there is also an opposing claim by rival restaurateur Donn Beach, who says he created the Mai Tai in the 1930s. Despite its disputed origins, its influence has spread all over the world and has become a classic drink that has also spawned many versions.

It is all a balancing act

Vaibhav Billava, Assistant Bar Manager, Napoli by Shatranj, Mumbai, says, “A Mai Tai is the fastest way to feel like you're on an Island relaxing. It's an iconic tiki cocktail and is essential in any tropical bar. This drink has stood the test of time and the essence of the cocktail has remained largely unchanged.”

A beautiful blend of both kinds of rum, which has been aged to perfection, along with citrusy punches, both experts agree that to ace this drink, you have to ensure that the cocktail balances the amalgamation of flavours of sweet and tart as well as the strong alcohol content.

A variation of the Mai Tai with a hint of spicy chillies(Instagram)

A volley of options to choose from

Mango Mai Tai: Incorporates mango puree or juice, adding a sweet, fruity twist to the drink.



Coconut Mai Tai: Uses coconut rum or coconut milk, providing a creamy, island-inspired variation.

The Hawaiian Mai Tai has blue curaçao with rum and pineapple juice(Instagram)



Blue Hawaiian Mai Tai: Combines blue curaçao with rum and pineapple juice, giving the drink a bright blue colour and a different citrus profile.



Spiced Mai Tai: Uses spiced rum instead of or in addition to dark rum, adding a warm, aromatic flavour to the cocktail.



Frozen Mai Tai: A blended, slushy version that combines the traditional ingredients with ice in a blender, perfect for hot summer days.



Mai Tai Swizzle: A Caribbean variation where the drink is "swizzled" with a swizzle stick, a method that quickly chills and dilutes the drink, popular in the West Indies.