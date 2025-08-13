Recreate Dishoom's iconic Kohinoor Fizz to sip away your mid-week blues

It's Prosecco Day! The Kohinoor Fizz from Dishoom(Photo: Facebook/Boston General Store)

While a crisp, neat glass in itself is more than enough to elicit that mid-week sign of relief, we urge you to make today's evening wind down a little more bedazzled with this quick concoction — a recipe inspired directly from the very popular Kohinoor Fizz order all the way from London.

Dishoom's Kohinoor Fizz

Ingredients: Sweetened amla syrup or jam - 40ml, fresh lime juice - 20ml, London Dry gin - 35ml, a wash of Aperol - 5ml, sparkling wine (used instead of soda water, making it a 'diamond fizz') — prosecco works great to top - 75 to 100ml, fresh egg white - 15ml (or half an egg), ice as needed, dehydrated lime or amla slice for garnish (optional)

Method: Chill a tall glass, a highball would be perfect for replicating the aesthetics of the drink. Prepare the shaker, strainer, and egg. Now add the amla syrup, fresh lime juice, London dry gin, aperol and egg white to the shaker sans any ice. Dry shake (shaking without ice) for about 20 seconds to emulsify the egg white. This is what creates the smooth foam and silky texture. Now for the wet shake, add a handful of ice cubes and shake again for 15 to 20 seconds. Fine strain this into the chilled highball glass — preferably don't add ice. Now finally top with the prosecco making sure the stream is steady so as to preserve the foam layer. Garnish with the dried amla or lime slice or serve as is with the foam untouched.

Now while amla syrup isn't exactly the first thing on one's grocery lists, it's super easy to make and can be incorporated as soon as it cools down. Simply simmer a cup of chopped amla, half cup sugar and half cup water for 10 to 15 minutes. Mash, strain and bottle.

So will you be concocting the Kohinoor Fizz this evening?