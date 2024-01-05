close_game
Prepping up for National Hot Toddy Day

Jan 05, 2024 11:18 PM IST

While the origin may remain disputed, but the love for the drink is united.

National Hot Toddy Day is coming up on January 11. This holiday honors the cold weather drink- Hot Toddy. The drink has its origin disputed. Some believe it originated in India with a written record mentioning ‘taddy’ back in the 1700s, while others believe it was an invention of a doctor.

The origin may remain disputed, but the love for the drink is united. There are vastly varying recipes available for the drink but the traditional recipe is warm water, and whiskey topped with honey and spices.

If this cold season is pulling your morale down, try some of the Hot Toddy recipes to warm your body with its ‘cure-all’ elixir-like qualities and your heart by enjoying it with friends on the foggy evening of January 11.

Pour a Hot Toddy in a clear glass mug for a finer look or just pick up an old mug lying around for a more comforting feel.

